Mark Froelich: The most popular place to hit a deer in Defiance is ...
Just for the heck of it, I backed into my driveway recently.
Why? No particular reason.
When I turned on the car in the dark of the next morning, the lights illumniated my neighbor’s house and yard. Four deer were milling about, doing various things: two were laying on the grass, one was near the ravine and the other was grazing on the bushes, or something close to her house.
We have deer in our yards constantly. Just last year, we took pictures of 13 deer enjoying the grass between our yard and the next-door neighbor’s yard. It’s enjoyable to watch them. However, I finally had enough of them when we started a garden and they hopped over the fence and munched down my tomato plants and sunflowers.
We’re coming upon that time of the year where drivers should be on higher alert than normal. Deer are beginning to run. Countless accident reports appear in this newspaper on a weekly basis.
In looking through the data from The Crescent-News’ accident reports, the next five months — October, November, January, December and February — provided the most accidents in the city limits in 2017.
Deer-vehicle accidents occur often in the county and on U.S. 24 outside of the city limits, but accidents within the city limits seem to be more rare. However, they still happen.
“You’re starting to hit the winter rut which causes the deer to start chasing each other,” said Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer.
In 2017, there were 37 accidents in the city limits of Defiance involving deer and a vehicle. The five months of October through March provided 32 of those accidents: 4 in October, 8 in November, 4 in December, 4 in January, 8 in February and 4 in March. The other 5 happened in May (3), July (1) and September (1).
The timing of the crashes was interesting. Of the 37 accidents, 21 happened between 6 p.m.-midnight.
Seven crashes happened between midnight- 6 a.m.; five crashes between noon- 6 p.m. and four accidents between 6 a.m. -noon.
“That’s one bad thing at night,” Shafer said. “During the day, you can see them. At night, you can’t see them. And when they get spooked, they might have a tendency to cross (the road) in those areas.”
Accidents occurred the most on Domersville Road, with five reported there. Three vehicle-deer accidents occurred each at Dohoney Road, Carpenter Road, Cleveland Avenue and U.S. 24. Two crashes were at Baltimore Road, Ottawa Avenue, South Clinton Street, East River Drive, South Jefferson Avenue, Ayersville Avenue and West High Street. One accident each were at Elliott Road, Carter Road, Ohio 66, Latchaw Drive and Ralston Avenue.
“Many (locations) are close to farm fields,” Shafer said. “The deer travel from one feeding spot to another, and during rut, bucks try to follow does, so they may be following that scent and crossing some roads they might not normally cross.”
Shafer warned drivers that law enforcement needs to be called if someone strikes a deer, whether the animal has perished or not.
“Do not approach the deer especially if you do not know if the deer is deceased,” he said. “Their hooves are very sharp and if you check them, there is a potential for you to become injured from the injured animal.”
Shafer also said that carelessly taking evasive action to avoid a deer could result in you striking another vehicle, a ditch, guardrail or pole.
“Just be cognizant of your surrounding areas if you should take evasive action,” he said. “That has its own danger in itself. It’s not a natural thing to hit an animal. It’s natural to avoid it, but sometimes it’s a lot safer to strike an animal instead of trying to take evasive action.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.