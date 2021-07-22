During a recent kerfuffle at the Defiance Library building regarding a booth from an outside organization, I realized it was time to talk about what the Defiance Public Library, its branches, and most public libraries in the year 2021, offer to their communities.
Much has changed since 1905, when Defiance’s Carnegie library building opened its doors. Today instead of serving just the City of Defiance, the Library serves the whole of Defiance County, with branches in Sherwood and Hicksville. The Library System has a website that gives Defiance County residents access to downloadable books, audiobooks, newspaper archives, encyclopedias, online classes and more. We also offer books, magazines, local newspapers and local history resources in the main library and the branches. Library cards are available to everyone either in one of the library buildings or through the Library System’s website.
A public library is the one place in the community where you can spend all day without being questioned about why you are there or being pressured to purchase something.
The Defiance Library and each branch offers seating to read or socialize quietly, book discussion groups, genealogy and local history research support, storytimes for children, educational programs for all ages, and fun programs that may not appear educational on the surface, but the discussion and interactions at the program are a learning experience for those involved. Libraries are no longer quiet public spaces, though parts of the building may be quiet. We welcome everyone, no matter your age, income level, how you look (OK, you do need to be clothed and have shoes on), or physical abilities. We don’t judge library users, don’t share information about them, and protect their privacy unless they are doing something in the building or on the grounds that is against the law.
Libraries help people find what they are looking for, whether it’s a book, a mailing address, the copy machine or where they can learn a new skill.
Public libraries also offer nuts and bolts resources for dealing with life. The Defiance Library offers low-cost self-serve copying and faxing, computers and printers for use within the building, job search resources, federal and state tax forms, Wi-Fi throughout the building, Wi-Fi hotspots to check out, free COVID rapid response tests to take home and self-administer, the list could go on. We also offer information about local organizations and resources in the community and will refer people to them.
The Defiance Public Library’s mission statement is “learn from the past, understand the present, and prepare for the future.” This mission statement was approved by the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees. It is the job of the staff, to the best of our abilities, to carry out that mission statement, keeping in mind that we serve the whole community, not just children, not just those with college degrees, not just those who get their information through books.
On Friday, the Defiance Library will be partnering with DDVB for a “Christmas in July” event on the Fort Grounds from noon-5 p.m. We will have a Santa to meet with children and stories under the big tent, horse and carriage rides, bubble play and games. Please stop by the event, or at the library on another day. I would love to meet you, hear your thoughts about the Defiance Library, and learn about your aspirations for our community.
(Cara Potter is Director of the Defiance Public Library System. She may be contacted at cpotter@defiancelibrary.org. To see what the library has to offer, visit: www.defiancelibrary.org.)
