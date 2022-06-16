Can one person really make a difference in the world?
I have heard since I was young that one person can make a difference in the world — usually when someone wanted me to get a job done, like recycling, or cleaning my room — but I question the veracity of that statement.
I mean, really? Can one person, like a cosmic butterfly flapping its wings and creating an effect across miles of space and time, really affect any lasting change in the world?
My life has always been fraught with questions led by a healthy dose of skepticism — and maybe a little cynicism from time to time. But, really, am I supposed to believe that one person can be part of something as momentous as changing the world?
There is of course, Greta Thunberg, the young Scandinavian girl who started a movement to make a difference with climate change, but I could argue that her words are still not being heard. And of course countless individuals throughout world history who have led revolutions and stood out in times of change. But does change really happen because of one person?
Probably I will never know if the statement is true, but believing in it does sometimes keep me focused.
In a personal effort to find out what difference one person, or one thing makes, I recently started taking pictures that feature one object. I always have my phone with me, so when I am walking along a city sidewalk, or hiking in a park — no matter where I find myself really — if I find an interesting single subject that I know belongs in a group, I snap a photo.
The project has caused me to look down more often. I found that looking down forces me to see things I may not have otherwise noticed. Additionally, when I walk, I see things that I wouldn’t or couldn’t see if I were in a car.
One glove. One can of unopened beer by a park bench. One baby shoe. One, lone Lego at a parking spot near a cabin where I was camping one weekend. A single baby toy.
Though I occasionally come upon one cigarette butt, they are literally ubiquitous, so I opted not to include them — even if there were only one by itself.
Single items that I think should belong with at least one other object make the subject of what I hope will be a book one day.
As I have said, the subjects of the photos are everyday objects that have been lost or forgotten in public spaces, things that I don’t really search for, but rather simply happen upon them by chance.
Of course, the photos evoke more questions for me, perhaps deeper existential questions: Who lost this object?
Should I be responsible for drinking the unopened can of beer, or for recycling the half-filled water bottle?
What is the story behind the photo? Did a baby cry as it lost it’s toy? Are the parents still searching the diaper bag for the baby toy, wondering, “I know it’s in here somewhere ... .”?
If everyone in the world lost a single item, would all of them make an entire landfill? Well, that brings me back to my original question: Could one person actually make a difference in the world? I guess one person collecting these items to repurpose them could make some kind of difference in the world. Couldn’t she?
Adding the photos into a book then creating even more questions — one in particular that pertains to putting together a book: Should words be added to the photo, or should the photo speak for itself?
I guess I will just let that question rest while I continue to take pictures. Who knows, maybe I will never answer my question. I am comfortable with the quandry that this question presents me.
