Cool, crisp air begins:
As one week has come to and end and another lurches toward the weekend, temperatures have begun to get cooler. The air crisped up and autumn’s forces began to be felt throughout our little burg. We have turned off the air conditioners and used the attic fan more.
This time of year, marked with Friday night lights for football and marching bands has always been a favorite of mine. Sweaters, wool socks and jackets always appeal to me. I always say that this is a season of modesty — “You can always put on something more in the fall. But in the summer you cannot take off enough clothing and still be presentable,” I say.
Only spring with its budding new life compares to this time of year.
In just a few short days the sun will pass over the equator on its way to its most southerly point, the Tropic of Capricorn. The day the sun passes over the equator only happens twice throughout the year — on the autumnal equinox, Sept. 22 and on the vernal equinox, March 20. The hours of daylight and darkness become equal on those days — the one toward more sunlight and warmth, the other toward darkness and colder days.
Leaves begin to turn and fall:
Lots of events mark this turning from summer to fall. Leaves begin to change. Some animals begin to seek out sleeping spots for a long hibernation as they continue to fatten for the long nap.
Even Homo sapiens begin to change at this time. We may not admit it, because too often we don’t like change. But change has come to us and we, too, begin to change. Many books are written in this, the time of darkness and cold, when things become less able to be done outside.
I have noticed in myself that I tend to read more starting in the fall. I sit and reflect more and ponder the meanings. Questions arise and I seem to have more time to wrestle with them — even if I cannot find answers.
How soon life changes:
Throughout history this has been a time of transition. Certain days of this time are marked as days of not only the Earth’s movement but also that of human consciousness, or as some have said, humans “souls.”
The most prominent day of this upcoming season is called Samhain, or Hallow e’en, and was a “thin time” — a time when the veil between life and death, beginnings and endings, was at its thinnest.
The Christian church adopted the holiday and renamed Hallow e’en (the evening of all hallows) to “All Saints.” Today the two cultures, pagan and Christian, clash in a commercialized version of donning false faces and begging for candy.
All cultural stuff aside, the ancients and we moderns point to one central theme at this time. Whether through our rituals of profane culture or the rituals of sacred culture, the inevitability of change is evident:
Cool, crisp air begins,
leaves begin to turn and fall.
How soon life changes.
In this season I have taken on a new task for personal edification. As I walk to work and reflect on what I will meet me for the day or contemplate a set of questions for another interview, I have found myself in this season changing into a writer of haiku.
I admit that poetry doesn’t come easy to me, but does it come easy to any poet?
Refusal to see autumn as a time of dreariness and dread of the coming cold and darkness is the aim of this new task. Instead of trudging along I have found that a little change makes me think in new ways.
Perhaps this season will offer for me some opportunities I have missed during the walks of summer. I don’t know about you, but I look forward to seeing the colors of this season and getting out my sweaters and wool socks.
(Tim Reynolds is a staff writer for The Crescent-News and may be contacted by email at treynolds@crescent-news.com.)
