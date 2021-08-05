“Now, don’t be ugly.”
My friends from South Carolina use that phrase when someone says something inappropriate.
It’s a good old southern spin on, “If you can’t say anything good, don’t say anything at all.”
Having lived in the South for about ten years, Annie and I picked up more than a few expressions. We still use “y’all” but haven’t hung on to phrases like, “use-to-could” and “I might could” — such as, “I use-to-could do 50 pushups, but old age has changed that.”
Might could is helpful when someone asks, “Can you help me?” If you’re not sure you can, you say, “I might could do that.”
Having the opportunity to live in different places, I’ve picked up some regional colloquialisms, foods and cultural oddities. Here are a few from Northwest Ohio and the Midwest:
1. ”Pop”. This one can be tricky. If you are found south of North Carolina, you have to say, “I’ll have a coke.” To which the waiter will ask, “What kind?” In the East, it’s “Soda pop” and in West Virginia, where my wife is from, it’s “soda”. I grew up on the Ohio River and we always said, “Pop.”
2. Mashed potatoes with noodles and gravy. I have seen this nowhere but Northwest Ohio. I grew up on fried potatoes, baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, occasional potato gnocchi (I have an Italian aunt) and every once in a while perogies, but never this starch overload.
3. ”pregnant for...” This one escapes me — maybe it’s a “Germanism”? I was talking with someone when she said, “...that was when I was pregnant ‘for’ my first child...” I didn’t understand at first, but then I realized she meant what I usually say, “pregnant ‘with’...” So the question is, do you say you are pregnant ‘with’ a child or ‘for’ a child? I am confused.
4. You have got to stop giving me directions by saying, “Go east ...then turn south... and then north...” I simply do not follow cardinal points on the compass. Why not tell me to use a certain road for so many miles then turn “right” or “left”; or better yet, give me landmarks — even if it’s a cornfield.
5. Please stop referring to bumps in the road as “hills”. I grew up in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in southern Ohio. We had hills that you couldn’t cross in the winter because of ice and snow. Here, snow drifts because it’s so flat — drifts were virtually impossible for my hometown.
6. Yes, I have an accent, but so do you — although my southern accent has flattened somewhat since moving here. The accent here, what I call “Northwest Ohio/Black Swamp” accent, is different from Toledo or Chicago, or even Michigan. Personally, I like my accent.
7. Even though I lived in Appalachia, and my wife is from West Virginia, we have never seen so many animals in town. In fact, we only saw animals in town in Africa.
8. Walleye. This is without doubt almost as good as trout. It’s difficult to get it anywhere but around the Great Lakes.
9. Hot dish. It’s definitely a Midwest thing. Where I grew up, we did not have casseroles — sometimes au gratin potatoes.
10. Hot beef and hot chicken sandwiches; enough said.
11. Graduation parties with a tent. Graduation is mostly a family affair in other places I have lived. Tents were used for weddings.
12. Socks and flip flops. You may be trendsetters with this one. I have seen more and more regions wearing this combo.
13. Fried pickles. In a state that will fry literally anything, this isn’t surprising. I kinda like them.
As you travel this summer, look for regional differences. If you’re lucky, you’ll find someone who wants to talk about their own culture. Listen and learn.
