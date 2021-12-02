Camping has always been something that my wife, children and I have enjoyed.
Not camping in tents, and not lugging around a camper. Although my wife had memorable travels in a camper when she was younger, I never really understood why anyone would want to have a kitchen at home to clean and then a kitchen in a camper to clean.
No, we like to camp in cabins in state parks in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. They don’t have to be fully furnished — just a table, chairs and a couple of beds are good for us. We have everything we need to eat and enjoy the outdoors.
It’s sort of been a passion of ours to visit and camp around the Great Lakes — we have seen all but Ontario. Huron and Superior remain our favorites.
A family favorite in Michigan is the Rifle River State Recreation Area near Lupton. It’s there, on Grousehaven Lake that we first heard the haunting call of loons — one of the oddest and most soothing sounds in nature. And loons are fun to watch as they dive and pop up far from where they dove under water, while they fish.
One of our trips to a Rifle River cabin involved a very special visit from a legend in the area.
Probably our second or third visit, we felt comfortable and familiar with the area. The cabins are nice but spartan and a bit dark but we don’t really mind because we are outside most of the day anyway.
Some of the cabins have a journal for visitors to write about their experiences. I usually don’t sit and read these journals — I am too busy hiking or sitting around the campfire. But this one time, I decided to read a few entries.
Frank, the three-legged raccoon was a topic in several of the entries. So many people commented about this raccoon and how big he was. We read them and laughed. Raccoons usually come out at night and it’s difficult to see them so, how would you know if a raccoon only had three legs?
Then we had other questions: Why does Frank have three legs instead of four? Which leg is missing? How did Frank lose his leg? Raccoons do have a tendency to get into things.
Lots of questions swirled in our heads as we tried to imagine Frank.
But we never, not even in our wildest dreams, imagined we would ever meet Frank.
Now you have to understand that our experiences with raccoons have been as bandits in the night — in the cooking area looking for something, anything to eat. Because of this habit, my children have usually referred to them as “trash pandas”.
One evening as we sat around the campfire, watching the shadows and wondering what the animals were that we could see in the shadows, out of the woods came a large raccoon.
He ambled out of the woods acting as if he owned the whole park, stopping abruptly when he noticed us — almost as if to say, “Hey, what are you guys doing?”
“As if. Who does he think he is?” I said. And why didn’t he see us? Was he so self absorbed that he couldn’t see there were people sitting around the campfire?
And then we realized — he had three legs. It was Frank! He really existed!
We all began to laugh at seeing Frank up so close!
He sat and watched us for a while and then waddled off into the darkness never to be seen by us again.
Every time we return, we look for Frank.
Maybe one day we will meet again.
