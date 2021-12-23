Have you ever gotten an unexpected gift?
When I receive an unexpected gift, my first inclination usually is to ask why this person gave me this gift? It just seems a bit suspicious to me when something comes from out of the blue.
Is it sad, that my reality is so jaded? I don’t know, but I received an “out of the blue” gift after Thanksgiving, and it made me question myself.
Having finished a day at the office, I walked home and noticed that a pumpkin pie had been placed on one of the rocking chairs on my front porch. I walked inside and said to my wife, “Who left the pie on the porch?” Annie had been busy all day and hadn’t noticed the gift. “I don’t know,” she said.
Then it dawned on me, “I’ll bet I know who it was.”
Some back story is needed to understand.
Clara Finfrock and I have known one another for several years. Her mother, Clara, and her sister, Cindy, came to the community meal that the church served when I was the pastor there. The elder Clara, my wife and I had many conversations around the community dinner table. The younger Clara didn’t frequent the dinner until after her mother died — usually stopping by to pick up take-away meals for her family. So I didn’t really get to know her until after her mom’s death.
Later, when the younger Clara and I got acquainted, she would stop by my office to talk. Sometimes she just came to visit, or simply to say, “Hi.”
One day when she stopped in, she mentioned she was going to get gas for her lawnmower. I asked about her lawn and she said it wasn’t for her lawn. She was mowing lawns around town.
It was after that moment that I started to notice Clara pushing a mower around Defiance.
One summer when our family was getting ready to go on vacation, I asked if she could mow our lawn while we were away. She agreed and we set a price; thus began a relationship of lawn mowing when were away.
Clara came by the office another time and asked if I could talk to her brother. I agreed and off we went to his house.
When we got to his house, her brother, Timmy, and I talked about the issue that Clara was concerned about and together, the three of us sorted out a solution. Clara thanked me for helping her brother, she returned to her work and I returned to mine.
Not long after that, food items started appearing on my front porch.
At first, I didn’t know who brought these things to me. It was only by chance that I opened the door one day and there was Clara. She smiled and placed some canned food on one of the rocking chairs.
I said, “Clara, why are you giving me food?” and I will never forget her answer: “Because you’re my friend.”
Let that sink in.
How often do you have someone bring a gift to you just because you are a friend?
I’ll admit, for me it doesn’t happen often.
But that moment does make me question where the cynicism so deeply ingrained in my psyche comes from. What causes me to think that when someone gives me a gift there has to be an ulterior motive?
I don’t have the answer, and neither do I like my attitude.
When I understood that the pumpkin pie that sat on my porch that cold December evening had come from my friend, I was reminded once again that someone simply, honestly cared for me as a friend.
I think that’s what our world needs more of.
