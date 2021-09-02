It’s always an exhilarating moment for me to see a hummingbird. Their wings flapping at what seems a hundred times a second as they dive bomb a flower or zip past you letting off a chirping sound as if to say, “Watch out!”
Rare is the chance that I see one now, as I am usually at work or doing something else when they are about but I remember a time when I could put out a feeder and so many would come to eat that they would have fights over a place at the sweet nectar.
The small birds gathered every day throughout the summer, and if I forgot to fill the feeder, it almost seemed that they looked for me by buzzing the kitchen window.
One year in particular, I had started a small garden in the back yard at my parents’ house. I had always wanted a garden full of aromatic and medicinal plants and decided one year it was time.
Knowing that red and bright orange or yellow flowers would attract more hummingbirds, I decided to plant a Monarda species — a red bee balm. Mints have a tendency to spread, so about August, the flowers were in full bloom.
I noticed very early one morning that the hummingbirds were buzzing the feeder, but also they would visit the Monarda blossoms. Wanting to get a closer look, I wondered how close I could get to the birds.
For what seemed hours, I sat in the corner of the back yard watching the little ruby-throated hummingbirds visit one blossom after another.
Slowly, as I inched closer and closer I was able to see the shimmery feathers that changed from black to turquoise, to an emerald green and then black again.
Each time a hummingbird turned in the dappled sunlight of the trees near the garden, their colors seemed magically to illuminate.
Finally, within literally inches of one of the blossoms, I stuck out my index finger and awaited the next one to return to look for the nectar.
To my surprise, one curious male buzzed close to my finger and looked at me. Then, the magic happened — he lit on my finger.
His tongue danced in and out of his mouth as he cleaned his beak, then he thrust the beak into one of the flowers and drank the nectar.
This connection continued for some time — the bird lighting on my finger, rising in the air and hovering before flying away to sit on a tree branch only to return a few minutes later to repeat the ritual.
When the bird landed the first time on my finger, I expected to feel something — a scratch from its feet, a little weight, but I felt really nothing. I would not have believed that a bird had sat on my finger if I hadn’t seen it.
Later, I read more about hummingbirds, finding out that they weigh so little that they can make nests out of spider webs and thread pieces. So quick is their metabolism that they have to eat all day long in order to survive. What just about everyone knows, of course, I learned that they winter over in Mexico — flying from Ohio to Mexico over the Gulf of Mexico; and every summer they return on the same route they have always taken.
Aside from the magic of their colorful feathers, and the obvious magical moment I shared with the hummingbird that summer, we humans can learn much from not just a small bird, but from all of nature: we all really are connected.
So much anger and reactivity has happened in recent days for so many different reasons, and in all of the hurtful words and actions, one thing remains clear to me: we as human beings have become decreasingly able to take time out of our busy lives simply to sit, and to be in the presence of whatever excites us, of whatsoever enlivens us.
Maybe instead of an angry tweet or a hurtful Facebook post we need some time to reflect on who we are with one another, and with the rest of nature.
