Few things in life could send me running to the house, but one has stuck in my mind since childhood — the manure spreader.
I know it’s a proverbial “crap shoot” to talk about manure (pun intended), but when my grandfather rolled out of the barn with the manure spreader in tow, all the grandchildren ran for the house.
The only reason we were caught off guard was our inability to be observant.
We knew that late fall was full of packing the barns to the gills with hay bales and getting the field corn in. We also knew that the large garden by the house — the same one that had fed us potatoes, turnips, beets, corn, beans, squash throughout the summer and pumpkins for Thanksgiving, and a host of other veggies that Papaw had decided to “try this year” — had to be “put to bed”.
My grandfather always tried different kinds of peppers that provided just enough heat but not so much that he would lose the taste of the food he ate them with. Sometimes his new peppers would cross with the old, super hot peppers and we’d end up with all the peppers a little spicier than we wanted.
I can still see him saying, “Here, take a bite of this pepper,” as we looked at him, half trusting but mostly not. Only to hear him laugh loudly as we spit it out because it was a hot one, “You tricked us!”
I remember one year the tomatoes even crossed with the hot peppers — no one liked tomato sauce that year.
Ah, those were the days.
Life was well and good — that is, until the manure spreading.
We never seemed to be prepared for the yearly spreading of manure on the fields in the fall. And when the old blue Ford tractor exited the barn with that smelly machine that had sat in the barn, in that same spot all year, no one was happy.
My grandfather would exit the barn, without a word and watch all of us run for the house. The big grin on his face let you know that he enjoyed every minute of his smelly enterprise.
I can still see him entering the field, turning on the spreader and the manure flying through the air. We dreaded if that day was a hot one.
For a week afterward, the whole area around the house as well as the surrounding hills, where the cattle lived that provided the annual fertilizer, smelled so bad none of us grandchildren wanted to visit. It never seemed to bother my grandfather, though.
But, we forgot about the smell when spring and summer came around and we were enjoying once again the fresh vegetables.
Sometimes I think about those days with nostalgia and wish I could return to them.
In my mind, those days were simpler because we had less to worry about. But then again, that’s when I was a kid — still building hay forts in the barn lofts and getting in the sweet corn, pulling it off the stalk and eating it, or digging a few potatoes and turnips right out of the ground to eat raw in the field before anyone would catch us.
Those were the days — no COVID-19 scares, no worry about fake news.
But were they really simpler? I don’t know. That’s just the way I remember them.
We can still celebrate what’s important, what gives us life, laugh at what makes us laugh.
It’s funny that I have been thinking of that manure spreader lately, because there were so many good memories on that farm in southern Ohio. Somehow manure seems to have dumped in my brain a memory that I can’t quite flush out.
