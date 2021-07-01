It’s no secret to those who know me: I am a botanist at heart.
I love to look at plants and flowers; for hours I could take photos of plants. Take me to a small piece of ground, or take a hike in the woods with me and I will show you all the different plants.
At college, my focus of studies was in taxonomy (naming of plants), but I also studied medicinal and hallucinogenic plants. The latter emphasis led me to studies in anthropology and sociology.
Nowadays, I still like a good read about plants and recently I read some books that got me thinking about, of all things, how all of life is connected.
Suzanne Simard, forester/scientist in Canada, has studied trees for decades. She has written an interesting book that is part autobiography, part study of the communication between trees entitled, Finding the Mother Tree.
A second book, by Peter Wohlleben, The Hidden Life of Trees, by a German forester/scientist who shares his insights on forestry management, communication between trees and ecology.
The third author, Merlin Sheldrake (son of botanist Rupert Sheldrake, who wrote an interesting book called Morphic Resonances — but that’s a story for another time), has written a book about the life of and importance of fungi entitled Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures.
All three of the works are quite accessible to non-science geeks and full on science geeks alike. What intrigues me most is the convergence of all three of these minds at this time in history.
Much ink has been spilt over the need for society in general to return to civility — after years of victimization, hate-crimes, political polarization and too much violence. These three authors offer a view of cooperation in society within their own species as well as across species in order to create a more balanced ecosystem.
Older, more stable trees that Simard calls “mother trees” actually care for other, younger trees of the same species by transferring nutrients to them. With the aid of mycorrhyzal (fungal) web-like bonds, these mother trees also reach out across species barriers to give aid to trees not in their family — giving and taking food when needed.
Even in death, mother trees dump all of their nutrients into surrounding trees. The rotting shell of a dead tree is also useful — giving housing to animals of all varieties and eventually turning to soil, offering more nutrients to the surrounding area.
This all leaves me wondering about the implications of these webs created by the cooperation between trees and fungi for human societies. Do plants and fungi consciously cooperate? Is consciousness used in the same way as humans?
What would the world look like if human beings communicated more with one another and cared for others across species? Just imagine what the world would be like if humans acted more in cooperation with others, and cared for their neighbors.
If all human beings practiced cooperating, giving, communicating with one another perhaps a better world could be brought about — a place where all contributed in their own way, and everyone was cared for without counting the cost. Maybe then, we would learn that we are part of the environment and not in control of it.
Yeah, I know, it’s all likely ridiculous. Maybe my dreams of world peace and harmony are “pie-in-the-sky”.
But when the forests are left to grow in peace, they create harmony. There just might be something new to learn from nature.
I know the next time I take a walk through the woods I will listen more closely for the wisdom the trees impart.
