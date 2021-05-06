I was saddened a few years ago at the closing of the last bookstore in Defiance.
Though not a small town, “mom and pop” store, it was an important place.
You see, for me a book store represents the pursuit of knowledge and the acquisition of it. Books sitting on a shelf are useless, much like the closed book under the arm of the silly goose in Orwell’s Animal Farm.
Bookstores are places to seek adventure, to learn, to stretch our imaginations.
I was in my favorite bookstore in Fort Wayne a while ago and saw a t-shirt that I liked. It read, “I like big books and I cannot lie.” I snickered and heard myself almost saying, “I know that’s right!”
There were several other t-shirts, too; like, “Make America Read Again” — a timely sentiment, and “Dinosaurs didn’t read — look what happened to them.” I liked all of them all.
Still none of them was as good as “I like big books and I cannot lie.”
It’s true, I do like big books; little books, too; even skinny books or fat books — really, any kind of book. Biographies, novels, sci-fi, non-fiction, I read them all. Rare is the trip shopping that I don’t stop at a bookstore.
I cannot tell you how many bookstores I have been to, or how many hours I have spent looking at shelves of books. As a matter of fact, when I walk into a one, my family members audibly groan, “Ugh. There he goes again! How long will this take?”
Though not choosy about the genre, I am a bit of a snob when it comes to real or virtual.
I prefer a good, old hardback with the spine that creaks and cracks when you open it.
The kind of book that has that musty smell as you leaf through the pages— a smell that reminds you of those days when you got lost in the stacks in the college library, or those hours you sat looking through the books Granny introduced to you — all of the old books she had accumulated over the years.
Or maybe it’s something more mystical?
Truth is, I don’t know why I love books so much. I just know that the love affair between me and good, old fashioned books has gone on for decades.
Oh, the electronic kind are OK, and rather convenient — I have hundreds of them — but there is something special, almost magical about opening a book and reading without having to swipe left to turn the page, or the device shutting down because the battery ran out of energy — usually just when the story is getting really good.
Some would even say that, to be a true bibliophile, you have to adore, even possess, only “real” books — none of those virtual, ebooks that exist only in cyberspace.
I am not THAT much of a book snob.
A story just seems more personal when you’re able to wrap your fingers around a leather-bound, a hardback, or even a paperback while sipping on a cup of joe and sitting in your favorite reading chair.
Then, there’s that feeling of accomplishment you get when you come to the end of a good book. At once joy and fulfillment run through your mind; a feeling of completion. Then the flood of thoughts, “What will I read next?” “Where will I find my next read?”
Indeed, the love affair continues.
As I left the bookstore that day, with a new book in hand, I heard my self singing to that familiar tune, “I Like. Big. Books. And I cannot lie...”
