(Since 1976, February has been celebrated as Black History Month in the United States.)
One of my earliest memories at school was participating in the first grade play.
It was a review of American history and made up of songs that recognized important people from the Revolutionary War to the present day.
I had a small part in the performance, but the drama that swirled around it has remained with me for some time.
The song in which I had a speaking line was interspersed with bits of famous speeches.
I got to say the famous line that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963: “I have a dream...”
The famous speech was delivered before I was born, but that did not matter. The impact of Dr. King’s speech reverberates as clearly today as it did in 1963 and when I stood at the microphone in first grade.
After practicing for weeks I tried not to be nervous but it didn’t work. I cannot say that I felt the anxiety that African Americans felt, however.
Feigning confidence, I have never forgotten how nonchalantly I strode to the microphone — like it was nothing.
It was not nothing to those who gathered in Washington, D.C. in 1963.
It was everything.
What strikes me today about my moment on stage is that there were no African American children in my school who could have taken that part.
Even in my neighborhood there were no people of color. As a matter of fact, a few years later, in my all-white neighborhood, the first Black family considered purchasing a house not far from my own.
Before the family visited the house, a prominent individual in the community burned a cross in the front lawn — like it was nothing.
Needless to say, the family decided that our subdivision was not a place for them to consider buying a house — to them the cross burning was everything.
I have never forgotten that.
Just a year ago, still hoping that maybe racism would go away, I purchased the 3-part graphic novel “March” that concerns the life of the civil rights leader John Lewis — a man who challenged everyone to get into “good trouble”, by standing up to oppression.
“March” illustrates the history of the “Bloody Sunday” march in 1965 and Lewis’ own history of growing up in the South and fighting for civil rights.
As I read his story, I was taken back to first grade. I remembered that cross burning in my neighborhood. I was embarrassed and angered.
No, I did not burn the cross. No, It was not my personal fault that my school had not one person of color.
It is my responsibility today, however, to listen to the voices of heroes like the late Dr. King and the late Honorable John Lewis.
To act on their words is everything.
In his speech, Dr. King said he dreamed of a day when his children would “live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
I, too, dream of such a day. It is not nothing.
