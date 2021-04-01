Life in Cameroon was always adventurous.
We went on safari where the Sahara encroaches on Cameroon. We saw lions, giraffes, monkeys, antelope, elephants and too many different species of birds to name; we saw hippos bathing in the river, narrowly escaping a charge from one of them. But you didn’t have to do much more than drive for an adventure to unfold.
On one of our driving journeys, we had an accident, in the middle of nowhere. We had passed all of the villages and were in the bush. There was nothing around us for miles, except scrub brush, rocks and hills.
Our family of three, (our daughter had not yet been born), and a couple of teachers from Madagascar had loaded into our small Toyota Hilux truck at our home. We then set off on a trip that would take eight hours to the city where we had business to do.
The roads were all dirt then; fairly easy to navigate in the dry season — but you had to watch the potholes. The rainy season, however, was a different story.
In the rainy season, all of the potholes filled with water, and more often than not the roads washed out from local streams — causing “bottomless” potholes. Fearful cattle gathered in the roadway to get away from the danger of water; occasionally, sheep and goats joined them. Dodging animals was often more difficult than dodging potholes.
This particular journey was during the dry season, so that meant I could drive faster than usual — even in the curves. With tires that were getting bald, driving was almost like skating on ice (Did I mention I didn’t like driving in Cameroon?).
Needless to say, when we came within an hour of our destination, I took one of the curves too quickly and rolled the vehicle.
There we were, three Americans and two Malagasies, upside down, and sideways in the road — with no one around for miles. Stunned, we lay in the vehicle for a few moments.
After a few choice words, and a few tense moments, we rolled out and I vowed never to drive again.
As we stood there talking, befuddled by the accident, we kept hearing something that sounded like a baby crying. We had left our son buckled in his car seat! He was fine, but, boy, was he upset with us.
Seeing everyone was safe, I hiked a few yards to the top of a hill to get phone reception and was able to call one of our team members to send help for us.
As we waited for our ride to arrive, we kept wondering, “What if a vehicle comes along? How will anyone pass around us?” We were blocking the roadway.
In not much time, a busload of people came along. I saw women with hijabs, and men with the Muslim cap, called a kufi, that was so prevalent throughout Cameroon. A busload of Muslims. I thought, “Would they stop to help Americans?”
The bus left the roadway and passed us, stopping in front of our vehicle. Everyone got off the bus and the men started to work quickly to flip the vehicle right-side-up and off the road. We tried to help, but they insisted, “No, please, you wait. We will do this.”
Finishing their work, they got back on the bus, and continued their journey. We thanked them, and they would take nothing but our gratitude for payment. Just another day in Cameroon.
On that day, I learned much about myself. Aside from the importance of safety belts, and the need to drive more carefully, I learned to trust in the goodness of fellow human beings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.