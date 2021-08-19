One of the basic principles of public libraries in the United States is that the library serves the whole community. A former coworker and I used to have a joke we’d do when talking about this. She’d say “a library should have a book for every reader,” then I’d say, “and a book to offend every reader.”
Because public libraries serve the whole community, they’re inevitably going to have books or offer programs that some community members may not be interested in, or may even be offended by. That’s the nature of a public library serving a diverse community. I haven’t yet had anyone in Defiance ask to have a book removed from the collection or a program halted because they didn’t agree with it, but it’s happened numerous times at libraries I’ve worked at in the past.
As knowledge changes and our understanding of the world shifts and expands, so does the information held and programs presented by public libraries. This is especially true regarding medical information (none of us want to be sharing outdated or incorrect medical information), legal or financial information, (just say no to outdated forms and books) and our understanding of history (history is written by the victors, so when the story of the underdog is brought forward, or lost information is found, that can change our understanding of events).
So libraries are always adjusting their collections and services in order to reflect their community and current knowledge about our world. A visitor looking at Defiance County might think that it’s not a diverse community — there are aspects to the community that are dominant. But alongside the dominant culture are the less dominant and less outspoken members of the community. The library is responsible for serving them too.
Librarians are highly attuned to underserved and underrepresented populations in the community because those residents are often in the library buildings using the collections, asking for legal forms, using the public computers, the free wifi, or sometimes just to spend time or to chat with staff. Along with the typical library user, we see people who need mental health support, some who need parenting support, teenagers who need a space to meet or spend time, older people whose visit is their opportunity to socialize and chat with the staff, those of all ages who don’t fit into the traditional gender norms, and young families looking to meet other young families. The public library is a safe place for all of them.
This fall and winter I’ll be working with library staff to create spaces, programs and opportunities for both our traditional library users and those who are maybe hidden to most of our community. I know this may trigger some to contact the library to tell me that we shouldn’t be serving that population, or that they don’t think a library should get involved in such-and-such a project. That’s fine, and is grist for the mill when we’re thinking about what the community needs and what the Library can do.
Growth and change are hard and sometimes uncomfortable. It’s often a two steps forward, one step back process. Part of being a librarian is loving to learn new things, and sometimes sticking your neck out for underserved populations. I’m excited about learning more about Defiance County history, resources, and residents as time marches (or more accurately during COVID, limps) forward toward 2022.
(Cara Potter is Director of the Defiance Public Library System. She may be contacted at cpotter@defiancelibrary.org. To see what the library has to offer, visit: www.defiancelibrary.org.)
