I took a couple of walks in the woods in the past few days and discovered some spring wildflowers blooming.
Most any other time of the year, finding wildflowers blooming is not that big a deal. But finding them at the beginning of April can be a crap shoot in northwest Ohio — depending on how much warm weather and precipitation has fallen, it could take until mid- to late-April before the first wildflowers bloom.
I was lucky, I guess. I half expected to see lots of leaf litter, downed branches and mud.
My expectations, however, were met with some surprises.
The spring beauties were just starting to burst forth and a few had some open buds at Oxbow Lake. Most of the buds were still tight and green, but within a couple weeks and some warmer weather the forest floor should be bursting with the pink and white striped flowers.
Along the Maumee River, I discovered the pure white flowers of bloodroot, with their golden stamens having started to bloom. Just beginning to push through the ground, their grayish-green leaves still wrapped around them, it looked like a small hand was protecting them.
The white of that flower contrasts with the blood-red sap that exudes from their roots when bruised. That sap has been used as a dye for cloth. The hues of that dye range from pinkish red to almost crimson.
Along the banks of the Maumee, the golden yellow flowers of the marsh marigold can also be spotted now. A member of the buttercup family, the flowers glisten as if they have been misted with water.
On my return to the path from the riverbank, I nearly trampled some cut-leaved toothwort.
It’s pink flowers look a little like spring beauties. Leaves of the two plants are different and the flowers have differing numbers of petals.
Spring beauties have six-petaled flowers that are usually single or double in number, and spear shaped leaves. Taller than spring beauties, toothwort has four-petaled flowers that grow in drooping clusters and the leaves resemble the common ragweed — palm shaped and deeply cut.
It was fun crawling around the forest floor. As a matter of fact, I have always enjoyed crawling in the woods, climbing on riverbanks and getting close to the forest floor to see some of the things that many of my family and friends missed.
Whether I am hunting wildflowers, looking at mosses, taking pictures of fungi, or just taking a hike in the woods, I like to take the time to see some of the small wonders.
For me, wildflower hunting is almost a spiritual exercise. It gives me the time to reconnect with myself and with the world around me. It’s a time for me to pause and reflect on simpler things.
Sometimes the best moments in life are had while sipping a cup of coffee, or having a conversation with a friend. Kayaking down the river or fishing on a lazy day can also take me to places of quiet and reflection, too.
Recently, I talked with a friend who was concerned about how to do things without money. I felt myself become tense and starting to get anxious, too. When it dawned on me that my body was reacting negatively to a difficult situation.
It dawned on me in that conversation that money can be important. Money does buy gas to get places — he reminded me — but money cannot buy the most important things — I reminded.
As I walked through the woods, I remembered, those times of finding a rare wildflower that everyone else has walked past are priceless.
The time taken to enjoy the scent of the lilacs blooming in the side yard as it wafts through the kitchen windows bring back memories that can never be replaced.
Moments taken to listen to my favorite piece of music, to lay on the warm spring ground contemplating the meaning of life or just searching for small wonders cannot take the place of all the money in the world.
