(The first thing Andrew did was to find his brother Simon and tell him, “We have found the Messiah” (that is, the Christ). And he brought him to Jesus;) John 1:41-42.
Ted was born into a family of nine children, with six brothers and two sisters. When he was just 2 years old, one of his brothers, Johnny, who had been gravely ill from birth, passed away.
Then just one year later, Ted was placed in a home with one of his uncles as his mother was pregnant and hospitalized for a-number-of months with a catatonic nervous breakdown.
Miraculously somehow, Ted’s family managed to stay together despite all the heartaches.
Perhaps those early life-experiences prepared Ted to spend the remainder of his life giving of himself to others.
Early on, Ted learned the carpenter trade of his father, Rollie and enjoyed working by his side.
Ted was an avid reader, loved basketball and his heart was broken when he failed to make the varsity basketball team in high school.
However disappointing that may have been for Ted, he taught his younger brother, only a seventh-grader how to develop a jump shot.
His seventh-grade brother was the only junior high basketball player in his school to have developed a jump shot.
Ted’s efforts teaching his younger brothers to play basketball paid off as two of his younger brothers went on to play varsity.
Ted was generous with his time, his talent and treasure (money).
With the onset of a struggling economy in the 1970’s Ted stayed home to help his father and mother provide the financial help necessary to provide for his younger four siblings.
Somewhere, somehow during those years of working to help feed and clothe his siblings Ted heard the good news of Jesus Christ and became a follower of Jesus.
Ted did not keep this joy and happiness of a new life in Christ to himself.
As Ted shared, prayed for and lived a life of service and sacrifice for his family, the example he set for his siblings was a powerful witness to all of them.
Over time, several of them came to love and follow Jesus just like their big brother.
Ted helped make house payments, paid utility bills and did whatever it took to help his parents provide for their family.
He bought a car for two of his younger brothers to take to college to travel to and from home.
Then Ted met the love of his life, Diane. They had a daughter that they raised and loved and over time, Ted’s wife became ill with a debilitating form of rheumatoid arthritis.
Ted loved Diane and sacrificed and served her with great devotion and love. They had more than 30 years of happiness together before Diane went to be with the Lord.
Then Ted was at it again, preparing meals for widows, widowers from his church and cooking some of his favorite meals for his pastor, an older sister and a younger brother.
Ted had some health problems, but still he kept on serving and sacrificing.
Finally, in late January of this year, Ted breathed his last breath and went to meet the Jesus he loved and lived for.
I can just imagine Ted (unlike Cain of the Bible, when asked by God where his brother was, responded by saying, “I don’t know… Am I my brother’s keeper?” Genesis 4:9) telling Jesus how he knew where his brothers were because he helped bring his brothers to Jesus.
I know this is true, because Ted was my older brother.
I loved Ted, thanked God for him, and I deeply miss him. Ted was his brothers’ keeper, Amen!
Rick Jones of Archbold is pastor of Inlet Mennonite Church near Wauseon. Jones served for many years as executive director of Defiance Area Youth for Christ in Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.