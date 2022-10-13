Recently I went out in the kayak on the Maumee River to get some exercise and enjoy some time in nature before cold weather envelops northwest Ohio.
Knowing my own strengths and weaknesses, I decided to paddle upstream for the first part of the trip and drift back downstream for the latter part. I thought paddling would be easier on the second half — to be fair, it usually is easier to travel downstream with the natural current.
I guess what I didn’t much account for was the heft of the upstream wind that blew that day. Heading upstream about two and half miles seemed almost effortless. The wind pushed from the back and I remember thinking, “If I had a sail, this could be a fast, fun ride today.”
I will say that because I’m a certain age, whether I’m paddling my middle-aged, heavier body that seems to have a mind of its own these days, up or downstream, it’s always work. I knew that after the trip I would most likely be popping some ibuprofen — just so I could get out of bed the next morning. What I didn’t realize I guess was that the blustery day offered such a big challenge on the return.
All in all, the scenery, the cool, brisk air and the sunshine made for an enjoyable day out.
The trees — most still green — were just starting to show tinges of their fall colors. Leaves collected here and there along the way and where the Tiffin and Maumee rivers met, and there was a film of greenish pollen that pooled on the surface of the water.
And then came the ride downstream.
At first I fought against it violently. I paddled and paddled and paddled without stopping. With each stroke I dug deeper into the water’s surface to get some force behind the pushing. When I tired from all of the work, I thought to myself, “Why not settle down and just enjoy some scenery?” I knew I couldn’t give up — the car was at Pontiac Park and I couldn’t even see the railroad bridge.
Realizing the force of the wind was pushing me back up river, I decided to ride as close to the bank as possible. I thought that hiding along the bank would offer some break. That’s one of the great things about a kayak — they don’t sit very low in the water and don’t have a big keel, so traveling in shallow water is easy.
Plus traveling along the shoreline offered some new insights. For example, I could see the debris carried by the river that had been left when the water was at a higher level. Driftwood of interesting sizes and shapes littered the shoreline. Always in search of new pieces I looked intently, but found nothing that I liked.
Birds, too, collected along the shore — drinking water or just bathing in shallow spots. As I came upon them, they sounded alarm and flew into the shrubs and trees. They quickly returned after I passed.
The trip made me think of my life in general and how it’s sometimes like a river trip in a kayak.
There are moments when I make, or have made, decisions to do the more challenging thing first in order to coast afterward — only to find out that like that day on the river, the wind was at my back for the first half and in my face for the return. The more challenging was afterward, not before.
Sometimes when I have felt like I would go with the proverbial flow, I was surprised to find that there was challenge. And because of the challenge I fought and really didn’t enjoy the ride.
Every time I have been in a hurry I have noticed afterward that I had missed so much along the way.
I had not set a time limit on the adventure so why was I in such a hurry? Why did I need to fight against the prevailing wind?
Maybe a little more attention to my surroundings was the learning for me that fall day. When I finally quit struggling, I have to admit, it was more enjoyable.
(Tim Reynolds is a staff writer for The Crescent-News and may be contacted by email at treynolds@crescent-news.com.)
