The leaves turn and fall, days shorten and the whole world lurches toward sleep — not full-on snoring sleep, but that lazy time between waking and sleeping when dreams mesh with reality.
You know, that time when you lay half-awake, lucid dreaming and you cannot quite make out where reality begins and the dream ends.
Almost as if on auto-pilot, it’s that time of year when hibernating animals fatten up, maintain food stores and begin to search places to burrow.
The nuthatches hide seeds in the bark of the trees they frequent, sometimes forgetting where they had hidden them. Squirrels, too, busy themselves with stocking holes in trees and shade nests, or from time to time burying acorns or other nuts in the ground — a habit which often means trees sprout in lawns in the spring because the squirrels forgot where they were all buried.
Even the chickadees look a little fatter as they ruffle their feathers and prepare for the colder days and scarcity of food they will endure as fall turns to winter.
All of nature prepares for the change of one season to another, from warmer to cooler temperatures.
It’s no wonder that my ancestors saw this time of year as a time of “crossing over” — crossing over into that cooler season, or even crossing to the “other” side of reality that none of us can really see, but that all of nature moves inevitably toward. A fierce reality because no one really “knows” what the “other” side looks like, or whether it exists.
The whole world moves and even seems to vibrate with energy. Even rocks erode and disintegrate over time, washing to the streams, forming sandbars and islands.
Hallowe’en marks the time when my forebears celebrated the thinning of the veil between death and life, this side and the other — a cross-quarter day close to the autumnal equinox when light and dark are equal. But those ancient denizens did not celebrate with mere melancholy; this was a time of intensity, connecting one with the reality of mortality.
They understood that death was part of the process of life. The time of remembering that death and life entwine, and that life means something because of this connection; all of nature endures this same cycle — birth, life, death.
It’s my favorite time of year.
I like this time of year because it’s also a time of transitioning to sweaters and hot drinks; good tasting apples suitable for pies ripen, while yellow jackets stake their claim on apples that have fallen to the ground.
Salmon have swum up rivers to deposit their eggs, ensuring continuity of their species, and then die because they have spent the entirety of their lives to return to the spot from which they came.
Life comes full circle in the fall.
Since arriving at the edge of the autumn of life, I have begun to realize connections between life and death.
I am part of that same nature — that same means of transformation. In my past I didn’t think about it. I simply donned an overcoat and went about daily routines, never paying attention to the life that passed around me and through me.
Perhaps the most important things in life are as simple as the salmon spawning, the animals hibernating, life passing into death, the whole world lurching toward dreamy sleep in order to recoup a little of the energy it needs to endure the winter and burst forth into life again in the spring.
The falling asleep, the dying, the spending of energy transfers a little of the life we have conserved for use in another way, on another day.
