There’s a yellow Post-it note on my computer monitor with the number 117. That’s how many Defiance residents have died from COVID since the pandemic started. The number was 115 last week.
I keep that death count where I can see it, to keep me grounded. I don’t want to forget that I’m living through the worst pandemic we’ve had in the United States, and that people are dying.
I’m old enough to remember a relative who had a child who died from diphtheria, a great aunt who lost sight in one eye due to scarlet fever, and that my uncle had a withered leg from childhood polio. These family members were believers in the miracles of modern medicine and vaccines, and they made me one too.
I registered to get a COVID vaccine as soon as I could — I knew COVID could be dangerous, and I couldn’t (and still can’t) afford to be so sick that I need someone to take care of me, or God forbid, that I should die. I didn’t want to take the chance of doing that to my family, especially to my children, who still rely on me for emotional and financial support because their lives have been so disrupted by COVID.
What I’m getting at is that we all make choices in our lives and get to our decisions by different paths. When I was a teenager, I was wild and would listen to no adult to the point that my mother sent me to Margaret O’Brien’s School of Charm in Toledo, in a misguided attempt to civilize me. By the time I finished college, I realized there was a lot I didn’t know, which led me eventually to becoming a librarian.
A bedrock principle of being a librarian is that you use and share information from authoritative, reliable sources when helping people in the library. This principle has seeped into my personal life — I never realized what a librarian I was until COVID hit. Give me reliable, respected authoritative sources when making health decisions, and don’t expect me to buy into anything unless it’s got those sources behind it.
I’ve been accused of showing my political leanings by supporting COVID vaccination. I don’t think that’s it — I think it has to do with being a librarian. Offsetting or combatting misinformation has always been part of the function of public librarianship, and it’s come more to the forefront in the past 10 years. I’ve said to friends more than once, “Don’t make me librariansplain,” when they wonder why I don’t agree with them.
Prior to two years ago, when I moved to Defiance, I lived for 20+ years in small-town New Hampshire, where annual Town Meetings decide the town budget and large purchases. Interested community members attend, discuss topics on the ballot, and make decisions for the community by vote. What I learned from Town Meetings are that manners and protocol slow the hotheads and pot-stirrers down (there’s no anonymity in Town Meetings, which helps people choose their words wisely), and that you can disagree and still be friends.
There’s disagreement in Defiance County and the nation on how to personally respond to COVID. When Google became popular in the early 2000s, there was a saying that appeared on mugs and T-shirts — “Don’t confuse your Google search for my library degree.” I think today medical professionals should have mugs that say “Don’t confuse your own research with my medical degree.” I encourage you if you want information from established, reputable sources, to visit the library.
(Cara Potter is Director of the Defiance Public Library System. She may be contacted at cpotter@defiancelibrary.org. To see what the library has to offer, visit: www.defiancelibrary.org.)
