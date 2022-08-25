As I walked the path not knowing where it led, only that it was part of a group of trails that led to the village of Yellow Springs, I was greeted with an unexpected surprise.
There in front of me, all at once, as if appearing out of nowhere, stood a big red covered bridge. The plaque on it indicated that it had been moved there decades ago and that it was named, “The Cemetery Bridge”.
As I got closer, I entered the bridge and observed artwork all over the walls.
I guess you could say it was graffiti, but that carries in my opinion a pejorative connotation.
This was expressive paintings that told the story of modern culture with all of its grittiness and bald reality.
At first I felt offended. “Why would someone paint on the walls of a piece of history?” I thought.
Then I realized the art had done its job. It had created in me a space that caused me to question myself and my reality. Good art does that.
I could describe the paintings but no description could do justice to seeing the works of art in person. I did what every tourist does with the Mona Lisa or Michelangelo’s David — I snapped photos with my camera.
As if a photo could capture the moment!
Departing the bridge again, I looked up and read the sign again, “Cemetery Bridge.”
I’ll bet there’s a story there — one unknown to me.
Though I knew there was a covered bridge somewhere nearby there was no indication that it was so close to the place where I was staying.
Like perhaps so many before me, I discovered it by mistake.
My family and I had traveled to Yellow Springs and rented a vacation spot for the week.
We enjoyed visiting the so-called “hippie” town, walking some of the trails nearby and even visiting Young’s Dairy for an ice cream one day.
The short hike that I took that day, not far from our home away from home, was just outside the village.
On vacation we also enjoyed just sitting and reading, or enjoying a board game that my son had gotten for us to try.
It felt good to get away. It felt good just to be somewhere different.
In a world where different is often viewed as “bad” or “abnormal” I learned something new.
My life has been sprinkled with the “different” opportunities.
From traveling to far away places or revisiting nearby places in different ways, life has been an adventure.
Every opportunity has offered different surprises — from seeing different flora and fauna to meeting people who don’t think or live the same way I do.
Learning about difference and gaining understanding — maybe that’s the foundation of travel.
Travel books have been written about it, writers have published journals to help others understand their experiences, others have even tried to change culture by teaching about their “different” experiences.
I still think the best way to learn about difference is to experience it yourself. At heart I guess I am an existentialist.
Mark Twain, in The Innocents Abroad/Roughing It famously put it this way, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”
This is most certainly true.
