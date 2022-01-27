That's what I thought the headline said.
I was looking through an article in The Atlantic magazine recently when I misread, "There is no way to be human."
Believe me, seeing a headline like that catches your attention.
In reality, the headline was, "This is no way to be human" — an article lamenting the triumph of artificial intelligence (AI), in one form or another, over the role of nature in human life.
In fact, the author, Alan Lightman, showed that humans have lost connection with nature because of too much time on computer screens and digital phones. Even now, I am composing this column in a way that would not have been common, or even an option 30 years ago — on a computer screen.
Now, I am not a Luddite. I rather enjoy modern conveniences purchased through online shopping delivered right to my door.
I also have been known to say, "Yes, I could live in that cabin in the woods, along a beautiful stream — as long as I get cell service and internet."
But one does have to wonder what life would look like if humans did have more connection with nature.
Lightman, with his query about human life, got me thinking about life itself and what it means to be "human" in the 21st Century.
Now that AI is ubiquitous in daily life, and the "singularity" — the point at which scientists believe humans and AI will be integrated — seems an almost inevitability within 10-15 years, what does it mean when we say that something or someone is "human"? What makes a human being "human"?
The answers to these questions are not as easy as they might seem, and I don't want to minimize the some 2-million years evolutionary "human" history by giving a succinct answer.
For me, and for Lightman it seems, nature plays a role in human history. As he says the "first house with a roof appeared only 5,000 years ago."
Today, humans cannot imagine living in any form of habitation for longer than a week or two unless it has four walls and a roof.
I don't know about you, but it's tough to get out from under that roof when so much of the modern conveniences are readily available. Why go "out there" where there are wild things, and things that could be dangerous?
Maybe that's just the point — the "wildness".
Humanity today has made "life" into such a neatly packaged "commodity" that we have forgotten how messy it can get. We have lost our ability to juggle the chaos that swirls around us because we have lost some sense of the differently ordered world "outside".
Looking at the wild world today looks like "disorder" but maybe it's due to the fact we have distanced ourselves from the wild reality and we think ourselves somehow "better than" that reality. Maybe we have forgotten who we are.
Nature has to play a role in reminding us how to be human again. How to respect one another, how to love one another, how once again to see one another as part of a grander reality. A reality where humans play a role, but are not the most important "things".
