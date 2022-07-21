Stories of Granny are always my favorite to tell. They help me remember someone I loved dearly and they help explain who I am.
I remember telling a Granny story one time and someone asked, “Was your story true?”
My response was, “I might have embellished a bit, but it’s mostly true.”
Today I would not respond that way. I would say to that same person today, “The story is true.”
In a sense of what is truly true and really real, my story was like the difference between what we call “the past” and “history”.
What do I mean?
The “past” is full of stories that make us laugh, cry, scream or even get angry because of what the ancient Greeks would have referred to as a “cathartic” experience. It allows not just the storyteller but also the audience to feel something in the pit of who they are — to help us identify with the person in the story as well as the storyteller.
History could also do some of those things but it tends to be more sterile. Like Joe Friday in the old show Dragnet, history sort of says, “Just the facts, ma’am, just the facts.”
Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy history because of the facts, but sometimes those facts can be out of order or even dead wrong. It sometimes takes researchers and historians years, even lifetimes to get the facts straight. And then someone comes along and digs up more information, or finds another page of a book that was missing, and history has to be amended.
It is true, that old adage, that history is told by the victors, after all. Often it does take awhile before the full account of history is told.
The “past” on the other hand is not merely a willy-nilly retelling of facts, but also of a coping mechanism for dealing with the loss of something or someone dear to oneself. And it’s not simply in Granny stories. It creeps into the academic milieu and the culture of peoples and nations in order to inform and to form the populace.
Take for instance the Revolutionary War.
There is a history that can be studied and learned from books and historians. People study it for years, for writing books, for teaching. There are classes in primary and secondary schools as well as colleges and universities that help get the facts about the time period. These facts are often said to be “true” because they have dates, times and personages related to them in a distinctive order.
As an academic practice, no doubt history is important. Perhaps if for nothing else than for the pragmatic reason expressed by the Spanish poet and philosopher George Santayana, “Those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
But American culture is full of both told and untold stories about many time periods. Stories that have formed the people that make up this country. Are those stories true? In the sense of truly true and really real, yes. Factually? Perhaps. I mean, did George Washington really chop down a cherry tree?
Over my lifetime I have heard more arguments break out over the mixing up of “history” and “the past.”
The arguments begin with something like, “When I was younger...” Is it history, or is it how the individual remembers the past?
The truth about Granny as a historical person is that she married my grandfather and she had eight children, and she wasn’t perfect. She stomped the boys’ marbles in the ground because they wouldn’t let her play because she “was not a boy.”
But in my past, in my remembrance of her, Granny imbued my life with compassion and love. She loved just about everyone she met — warts and all. And that’s the truth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.