Back in 2002, when my wife and I accepted new positions for work, we were given the opportunity to live in Europe in order to learn a new language. The two of us got the opportunity to live in France for a year so that we could learn the language and then go to live in the French-speaking, West African country of Cameroon.
We just didn’t know how challenging learning a new language would be.
Many times throughout my life, I had heard educators say that learning a language is best done when people are young. Children absorb the new language like a sponge and become fluent quickly. Not so with adults.
I was in my early 30s and my wife in her 20s, no children and had always dreamed of visiting Europe.
We both had taken the requisite number of years of Spanish in high school, and I had taken a minor in Latin in college, but neither of us had ever studied French.
“No problem,” our new employer said. “You’ll learn quickly in France.”
It sounded like a dream come true. In reality, it was one of the most difficult, and rewarding, times of our life together.
We attended class from 8 or 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with long lunch breaks — the French like to take time for eating.
In-class time challenged us to read, write and converse in the new language, while out of class time allowed us to relax and use some of the things we had learned.
Our weekends were free, and we visited Germany and France, and spent a short amount of time in Switzerland. Wherever we visited, we tried to use our new language.
The French, we learned, were very appreciative of newbies who study their language — but also quick to correct errors. The corrections were not meant to demean others. The French are “in love” with their language and speaking it correctly is important to them.
Perhaps the biggest challenge we had to overcome was looking past the stereotypes we were told to believe before arriving in France.
“The French are snobby,” one person told us.
“The French don’t like Americans,” a family member told me before we left.
What we found that year, however, was that all of the stereotypes were wrong.
Both my wife and I found the French people to be warm and hospitable. They went out of their way to help us enjoy our time in their beautiful country.
For example, my wife shopped daily in the market in the square below our 16th century apartment building. She had her favorite vendors of cheeses, fruits, veggies and mushrooms. But she always went to the same couple of older guys who sold lettuce. Once the two guys found out that my wife was learning French, they began to banter with her.
Each time in the market, she came home and would say, “I think those two older French guys are flirting with me.”
Finally, one day, she returned from the market with extra lettuce. When I asked why so much, she said the old French guys gave her extra lettuce today.
Then she said what I will never forget. She said that when the man grabbed a lettuce and dropped it in her bag, he quickly picked up another and said, “Oops, I dropped in another.”
My wife, not being a timid one asked, “Why two? I only ordered one?”
With tears in his eyes, the Frenchman said, “I remember when the Americans came to save us at Normandy.”
My wife continued to buy from them.
At the end of the year, and countless bruises to our egos later, we had gained fluency and were ready to go to our assigned jobs.
But we had gained more than fluency in French. We also had learned history, culture and how to live abroad. But most importantly, we learned what hospitality is.
Put simply, hospitality is sharing the simple things of life so that others may simply live.
