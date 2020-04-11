One of my favorite Bible stories is the parable of the workers in the vineyard.
These workers received the same amount of pay, even though some toiled all day and others worked only the last hour.
This parable is upsetting in many respects because it challenges conventional values, including our sense of justice and fairness.
But in telling this parable, Jesus wants us to know that the length of time we’ve believed in him or the amount of work that we’ve done for him is not important.
Some people believe and follow him as a young person, while others first believe much later in life.
Their reward is the same — eternal life in heaven.
Much like the workers who toiled all day in the vineyard, there are many people today who think that, because they have been members of a certain congregation or parish for a long time, the church practically belongs to them and they can dictate its policy. Such people resent the intrusion of new blood, or the rise of a new generation with different ideas or worship styles.
But in God’s kingdom — his vineyard — seniority does not necessarily mean honor.
It appears there are two lessons all of us can learn from this thought-provoking parable.
The first is that all service ranks the same with God. He does not look at the amount or length of our service, as long as it is all we have to give.
The second lesson is even greater: Everything God gives is of grace. What he gives is not pay, but a gift. A gift that is undeserved. Fortunately for us, grace doesn’t mean fairness or justice. If we would receive what was fair or just, we would have no chance of spending eternity in heaven.
God knows our past. He knows our innermost thoughts. He sees our sin, even when we are successful in concealing it from the rest of the world.
He sees the neglect of our call to be witnesses in our homes, our churches, our communities.
He sees our failure to proclaim his word.
And yet he still loves us, unconditionally. Amazing.
You know, I’ve done some pretty bad things in my life. Acts of commission and omission which have hurt other people. But God forgave me.
He washed away my sins with the blood of Jesus and welcomed me into his arms. He told me to forget the past and set my sights on him.
Persons who know the gospel must not keep such knowledge within their own faith group. We are called to go out into the world and share the light of Jesus.
We are called to tell the world that God’s love is for all.
For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
This verse from John 3:16 doesn’t say God loves only Christians or religious people. It doesn’t say God only loves people who go to church. It doesn’t say God loves only Americans.
This gospel is clear that God so love the world — and that includes everyone.
It includes the murderer. It includes the adulterer. It includes the smug politician and the CEO who places profits ahead of morals. It includes the hypocritical small-town newspaper columnist.
It includes people of all shapes and sizes, all temperaments and personalities, every race, every tongue, every nation, every family.
And contrary to what some people preach, it includes gay people.
The body of Christ is not an exclusive club. You don’t have to clean up your act before you become a member.
Jesus says, “Come unto me, all who are weary, and I will give you rest.”
So this Easter, hear the Good News: Christ is risen!
And know that the risen Christ stands before us all today.
Just as he stood before his frightened disciples that first Easter morning.
(This column by former Crescent-News columnist Jack Palmer was first published on April 7, 2007.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.