Our last narrative on the 1918 Defiance High School ended with the decision to build a large auditorium and gymnasium in 1928-29. Remarkably, Defiance voters approved taxes for this major expansion just on the cusp of the Great Depression when citizens were feeling many financial stresses.
The Community Auditorium, built by Baker and Shindler, symbolized high hopes for progress in Defiance. This auditorium and school are the only Collegiate Gothic buildings extant in Defiance. They reflect the skills of builders and artisans whose work could not be duplicated today. Many similar examples can be found in other high school and collegiate buildings of this period. Like many impressive civic buildings in communities all over the country, these dignified structures seem to announce, “We are important. We show that our community values education and the arts.”
(The National Register document at the library has much more architectural information by Diana Bauer on the Arabella Street properties, historical photos from the Edward Bronson Collection, contemporary photos by Matt Bauer, and a narrative by Barbara Warncke on athletics and the football stadium.)
The auditorium post-dates the Progressive Era but maintains its regard for beautification as inspiration to cultural life and education. The word “community” was used since the auditorium was designed to serve everyone. After much local controversy, the capacity of the auditorium was fixed at 1,500 seats. In 1929 alone, the auditorium hosted numerous public events, including “The Pirates of Penzance,” the Farmers’ Institute, lectures, musical recitals, and a Good Friday service.
The Federated Women’s Club of Defiance finished a “community room” under the auditorium. Later a large theater organ was installed. These additions accented the extensive public interest in the new building, as well as the growing influence of women’s clubs in civic endeavors. Recently, significant improvements to the auditorium were directed by the school board.
The 1918 building so dear to many of us still rests on its campus only because of the efforts of civic-minded people. When the school board reluctantly decided to demolish the school in the spring of 2018 (the year of its 100th anniversary), the Save Our School Committee arose, working for many months to prevent the building’s demise, with the support of Historic Homes of Defiance and Ralph Hahn as SOS chair. One developer’s plan for re-use was ultimately rejected.
Responding to community concerns, the board decided to postpone the demolition, and the Defiance Area and Coressel foundations set aside funds to replace the amount the state of Ohio would have reimbursed the schools in the event of demolition. The city council agreed to adopt title to the building, and a mayor’s advisory committee is now working to find a suitable developer.
William Murtagh, first head of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, once wrote, “At its best, preservation engages the past in a conversation with the present over a mutual concern for the future.” I believe that mutual concern for our community heritage is reflected in the good works of men and women over the past more than 100 years. Their story deserves a happy ending.
