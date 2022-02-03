If the weather prediction was correct, it’s snowing the day this article is published. Snowing a lot for this area, possibly between 5-8 inches. Hopefully you’re all safe and warm, and no one loses power.
The Defiance Public Library System is here for you on winter-weather days, even if you didn’t check out materials before the snow began to fly, or don’t have a library card.
Through the DPLS website, defiancelibrary.org, you can access downloadable books, audiobooks, movies or music, do some family or local history research, and much more.
How to Get a Temporary, Online DPLS Library Card
If you don’t have a library card, you can get a temporary card through the library website and use that temporary card to access the resources I’m going to write about.
To get an online temporary card, go to the Defiance Public Library System website, hover over “Using the Library” and click on “Get a Library Card.” If you scroll down to the bottom of the “Get a Library Card” page, you will see a “Start Online Application” button. Click on it, fill out the application, and you will receive your temporary library card number and PIN.
The below list is not exhaustive — please visit the DPLS website and hover over “Resources” to see what is available. Not all our databases can be accessed from home due to licensing agreements with the database provider. If you try to get into a database and are blocked, enter your library card number again (in case it was wrong the first time). If you’re still blocked, you may have library fines over $5 that need to be settled.
Following are databases that you can access from home with a regular or temporary library card number and PIN.
NewspaperARCHIVE — A unique archive spanning more than 400 years of family history, small-town events, world news, and more. You can search by name, word, date and more. Discover your history.
Libby — The one-tap reading app for borrowing digital books and audiobooks from the library’s OverDrive collection. Great for those new to borrowing e-materials.
Ohio Digital Library — Borrow e-books, audiobooks, and video using Libby on mobile devices, laptops, or PCs.
Hoopla — Borrow movies, music, audio books, comics, and shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, phone – even your TV. Browse hundreds of thousands of titles.
Tax Forms — DPLS provides links to downloadable federal, Ohio, and local tax forms and publications on its ‘Tax Forms’ page.
LinkedinLearning — Offers short online classes on a multitude of topics.
NuWave Legal Forms is where you can download Ohio legal forms for estate planning, real estate, business, civil, family and more.
Ohio Memory Project is where the Defiance Public Library System’s digital library can be located. You can view the Bronson Collection, which are photographs of the Defiance area, 1906 – 1949, and the Hoffman Family Collection, which are photos from the early 1900’s.
The public libraries in Defiance, Sherwood, and Hicksville, which make up the Defiance Public Library System, are here for the community, to offer popular reading, entertainment, information from reputable sources and opportunities to pursue life-long learning. I am hoping you take advantage of what the Library System has to offer during these snowy days.
(Cara Potter is Director of the Defiance Public Library System. She may be contacted at cpotter@defiancelibrary.org. To see what the library has to offer, visit: www.defiancelibrary.org.)
