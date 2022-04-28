You park your car outside, in the driveway, in a parking lot or on the street. Next morning when you start it, the exhaust system makes a terrible noise. You discover that, overnight, thieves have crawled under your car and cut out your catalytic converter.
It’s a terrible shock and replacing a converter can cost as much as $1,500 to $3,000 – if your repair shop can even get the replacement.
Catalytic converter theft is increasing at a staggering level. Consumer Reports Magazine reports that converter thefts increased 325% nationwide between 2019 and 2020, and BBB sees local neighborhood reports of converter theft virtually every week on web sites like Nextdoor.com and Neighbors.
The catalytic converter is a part of your car’s exhaust system that’s necessary for your car to pass safety and emissions inspections in many states. Some vehicles have more than one. Trucks, which are higher off the ground, are tempting targets because they are easier to access.
Converters contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium — expensive precious metals that react with exhaust gasses, heat up a ceramic honeycomb element, and convert harmful combustion byproducts, such as nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide, into less harmful gasses. Prices for the three metals have spiked over the past few years.
Current price for an ounce of platinum is $1,000, while palladium costs more than $2,300, and rhodium — which is extremely rare — costs more than $20,000. The converters are easy to remove with simple tools, and scrap metal dealers pay high prices for them – so the thieves make good money selling them.
Consumer Reports suggests that car owners should take steps to protect against these criminals who want to steal your car’s converter.
• There are several kinds of anti-theft devices, such as steel plates protecting the underside of your car and cages made from steel cables that make getting to the converter more difficult. This means removing the converter takes longer, increasing the risk of their getting caught. Cars can also be equipped with alarms that can be effective deterrents. These steps can be expensive, but cheaper than replacing a converter.
• Secure Parking is a less expensive alternative. Parking in a locked garage or well-lit, enclosed parking lot helps. If you park in the driveway, install motion sensor floodlights. If you park on the street, try to pick a well-lit one with plenty of traffic.
• Make sure your neighbors are aware of this crime and call the police quickly when they see these criminals. Catalytic converters can be removed in only a few minutes, so alerting the police immediately is critical.
• The National Insurance Crime Bureau says that auto insurance policies can cover the replacement of a stolen converter, but only if you have a comprehensive policy. Most people who are leasing or making payments on a car are required to have a comprehensive policy, but folks with high deductibles might not file a claim if the replacement of the converter is less than the deductible. And many folks with older cars don’t carry comprehensive coverage to save money on the cost of the insurance.
• The best option, though, is prevention. Even if your insurance covers replacement of a stolen catalytic converter, parts delays and repair shop backups are common right now, meaning you may have to wait a while for repairs. And you may have to pay a deductible and see the cost of your insurance go up next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.