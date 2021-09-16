When I joined the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS), about three weeks before COVID hit, I learned that the Library System’s strategic plan had expired a few years earlier. A strategic plan outlines service areas to focus on, goals within those service areas and tasks to reach the goals.
Because I didn’t have that roadmap, I went online. I read Defiance County based long-range plans, strategic plans, annual reports, basically any sort of document that would tell me about the businesses, government and communities in Defiance County. I wanted to learn about their struggles, strong points, and aspirations so that I could discern where missed connections were occurring, and opportunities lie.
This fall it’s time for the Library System to create its own strategic plan. DPLS is partnering with a State Library planning consultant to do so. The State Library provides strategic planning services at no cost to public libraries in Ohio.
We will begin distributing a community survey before the end of September. Questions asked will be about current library services and current needs in the community. We will also be asking if the community would be supportive of a modest library levy in 2022. DPLS has been operating with the same budget for almost 15 years, and I would like to bring our current staff’s pay to a level that is competitive within our local economy, and is healthy enough to attract quality candidates.
We will be holding forums for the public at each of our service locations (Defiance, Sherwood, Hicksville), a forum for the Library System staff, and a forum for the DPLS Trustees to provide input on what they think the community needs, what’s currently working what isn’t, and how the Library System could support the Defiance County community. The outcome of this information collecting will be a three-year strategic plan, which I hope to have completed by Thanksgiving.
The reason we are going with a three-year strategic plan is that our world is changing rapidly, and now we have to calculate in an ongoing public health pandemic. I looked back at Defiance Public Library minutes to see how they handled the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, and it was very similar to what we’re doing today, except we are fortunate enough to have an effective vaccine. The Spanish flu mutated into a seasonal flu after four years, killing approximately 675,000 U.S. citizens in the process. As of today COVID-19 has killed 664,000 U.S. citizens and has been with us for one year and six months.
If a three-year timeline seems short to you, be assured that as director, I am very conscious that some choices I make or recommend to the DPLS Board of Trustees will affect the Library System 50 or even 100 years into the future.
My grandfather, who was a farmer in Morenci Michigan, planted a small grove of fruit trees behind his house. He was in his mid-80’s at the time. Every visit, one of the things we did was walk out back and look at how his fruit trees were doing — it would be years before they were productive, and we all knew that he probably wouldn’t be with us when they matured enough to bear fruit. He was an incredibly practical and unsentimental person, so it could be that he thought the trees would increase the value of his property. As I’ve gotten older when I think of him and the fruit trees, it’s a teaching story for me, even if he didn’t mean it that way.
Enjoy today, plan hopefully for the future and provide for those coming after (and improve your property values at the same time).
(Cara Potter is Director of the Defiance Public Library System. She may be contacted at cpotter@defiancelibrary.org. To see what the library has to offer, visit: www.defiancelibrary.org.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.