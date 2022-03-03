Librarians are the worst about returning library books on time. This is not a joke; it’s really true. I just discovered a book, under a pile of papers, that I thought I had returned in early November 2021. I returned it today, with lots of apologies. Sometimes, though, it’s not me who’s caused the delay, it’s the book delivery system. Those of you who have requested books from other libraries since last July have experienced what can happen if the statewide library courier system is overwhelmed. But good news! That is changing.
I know some think that library staff drive back and forth across the state in the dead of night to retrieve and return library books, but it’s not us. It’s the unsung heroes — the delivery drivers of the library courier service, who deliver and return the books between Ohio libraries.
The Defiance Public Library System belongs to a consortium of 268 libraries called Serving Every Ohioan (SEO). Libraries in the consortium share their collections, so that individual library users have access to books or other materials that their library doesn’t own. The library courier service makes this sharing possible by moving books between Ohio libraries. This service is incredibly useful for Defiance Public Library System, as we are a smaller library system with limited collections. The Defiance Public Library receives deliveries of books four days a week, and on some days 10+ bins of books arrive at the main library in Defiance.
Sometimes there are glitches in the courier system, and a book gets damaged or lost during transport or delivered to the wrong library. These kinds of incidents increased sharply in July 2021, along with long wait times for delivery or return of books. This coincides with a new library courier service taking over, which has been overwhelmed from the get-go.
The new courier service struggled from the beginning. Books disappeared, have been damaged in transport, drivers haven’t shown up, or books were delivered to the wrong location. Library users have been directly affected by this decline in service. It sometimes takes weeks or even months for delivery of the book they requested from another library. This is a stark contrast to the few days that it used to take for a book to arrive.
Library circulation managers and library staff have been very upset with the poor service from the courier, because it meant that we then couldn’t provide good service to library users. For months, libraries across Ohio have been documenting the courier service issues and filing tickets with the State Library of Ohio, which is responsible for selecting and contracting with the courier vendor.
Finally, last week, State Librarian Wendy Knapp notified Ohio libraries that we will return to our previous courier vendor in mid-April 2022. I don’t think I’ve seen the Defiance Public Library circulation manager more excited, and we are all happy with this decision. It feels like a giant load is coming off our backs. We will again be able to provide books from other libraries to library users in a timely manner.
The transition back to our former courier service begins this week. While making the transition, Defiance Library System won’t be able to accept book requests for items outside of the Defiance Public Library System. This will last until mid-April, when the previous courier service vendor takes over. I expect that by the end of May, all the major issues will be smoothed out.
Thank you to readers who have been impacted by this problem. Your patience and forbearance while we lobbied to get the old courier service back has been much appreciated.
(Cara Potter is Director of the Defiance Public Library System. She may be contacted at cpotter@defiancelibrary.org. To see what the library has to offer, visit: www.defiancelibrary.org.)
