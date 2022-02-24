“My Car Warranty is Expiring”
Caller to BBB “These calls are driving me crazy! I answer the phone and it’s a recorded message that my car warranty is about to expire. It claims that I can ‘press one’ and they can set me up with an extended warranty at a special price. Hey BBB, I have a 2005 Chevy and nobody is going to extend my factory warranty. I just hang up, but they keep calling!”
Shelba at BBB: Sir, you are exactly right. These recorded messages (we call them robocalls) are illegal scams, but they are one of the biggest phone frauds that consumers receive. One estimate is that, in 2021, Americans received more than 13 billion of these calls from promoters trying to sell their fake extended warranties.
We suspect many of these calls come from overseas. The so-called “extended warranties” they are selling have nothing to do with actual car manufacturers. Instead, they sell a “service contract” for hundreds of dollars. These are obscenely overpriced and full of loopholes and exclusions. You are throwing away your money.
Consumers are getting more calls now, because since the COVID pandemic started, many of us are stuck at home and easier for the robocallers to reach. Many of us are driving less, so we have lost track of our routine car maintenance. We think to ourselves, “Hey, maybe my warranty has expired.”
One important warning! They ask you to “press one” to learn about the “extended warranty,” and “press two” if you want to be taken off the call list. Don’t press anything! Pressing any phone key notifies the scammer that you have a working phone number. They capture this fact and sell your number to the other telemarketing crooks. You’ll get even more robocalls!
* * * * *
“Microsoft Called Me!”
Caller to BBB “Can BBB help me? I got a call from Microsoft. They were monitoring my computer and discovered that a hacker was inside it. This was why it was running so slow. They offered to clean out the hacker and any viruses he had installed. I let them log into my computer and they said everything was fixed, but now one of their companies wants $499 to protect my system for three years. Nobody told me there would be a charge for this service.”
Kandace at BBB: Ma’am, this is a scam. Microsoft doesn’t call people like this. They don’t monitor computers or ask you to let them into your machine. Bad guys may call claiming to be “Tech Support” or “IT Services” but the bottom line is that these callers are scammers wanting to get into your computer.
Don’t let them in! We have talked to victims who let these crooks into their computers. The scammers may install viruses of their own, steal your identity, or install software that allows them to use your computer to send out fake emails to others.
You need to take your computer to a trusted local IT service company and have them run a scan to clean out the “junk” the scammers installed. And never let a stranger into your computer, no matter what the story they tell you. Only permit into your system experts or services that you contact directly.
(Dick Eppstein is the president of the Better Business Bureau that serves a 24-county area of Northwestern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan from his office in Sylvania Township.)
