Figs with apricots and lavender honey — my favorite dessert of all time.
About six, or was it eight years — I can’t remember because all of the years seem to run together — anyway, my wife and I took an evening trip to Maumee to a “new” restaurant that we had heard of — one that is no longer there, by the way — Dégagé Café.
It was in an old building that may still be standing, just down the way, on the north side of the Maumee before you cross over to Perrysburg. The food was good, I am sure, and the atmosphere was great.
We sat on the patio on a summer evening as we ate, talked and just enjoyed the time away from the cares of life.
You know those kind of moments, I hope, when you get to dine on perfection and allow the vagaries of life to fall away?
Unfortunately, for me the only thing memorable that we ate was the dessert. That’s not always the case concerning food, as I am a foodie who has an uncanny knack of remembering the best cooked steak, tastiest sauces and best bread.
On this evening, however, all else was just “good,” but the dessert was spectacular.
Apricots had always been one of my favorite fruits, with that cross between plum and pawpaw texture and the flavor that is more subtle than peaches.
Figs, though, had only been a new acquired taste for me. The ugly fruit never really appealed to me, and only did I taste it when it had fig newtons.
The chef had heated apricots and figs in a lavender honey. The fruit had been cooked on the fire just long enough to heat them through and a few lavender flowers were thrown in for extra flavor. When it cooled slightly, the honey became more viscose and the flavors brighter.
Mostly lavender is thought of as perfume for soap or perhaps in spray perfumes, but it’s part of the mint family and the addition to the dish was perfect.
Lavender is not a new addition to dishes, it’s part of herbes de Provence, an herb mixture that also includes thyme and marjoram and/or rosemary and is used in the south of France and in other countries along the Mediterranean. I can still remember the intensity of the flavors imparted by the apricots and figs and how well they paired with the lavender honey.
Both of us enjoyed the simple dessert so much we decided to replicate it at home.
It took us a few times to get the right consistency, and we have substituted peaches for the apricots from time to time — though I prefer apricots to peaches.
It was an instant hit with both of our children, though I don’t think as big a hit as “floating islands” — meringue quenelles in a crème anglaise — or just plain old chocolate brownies.
Apricots are sometimes difficult to find fresh, but canned in syrup are a good second choice. Fresh figs, on the other had, are often difficult to find, especially in Defiance. Dried figs really don’t work in this dish, and definitely fig newtons are a “no go.”
I guess each time I eat figs and apricots in lavender honey I am taken back to the patio on that summer evening when we sat and enjoyed a nice dinner, not worried about the time or any other worries that had come up during the day.
Isn’t it odd how tastes and smells are able not only to remind us of events, but can transport us to moments so vivid that we can imagine ourselves there once again? Marcel Proust had shown the importance of memories years ago in Swann’s Way when his narrator, Marcel, eats a madeleine and is transported back to a time in memory.
Of course, if you decide to try your hand at the dessert, you won’t partake in our memory, but you may find a new dessert or create some new memories of your own.
