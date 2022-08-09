Our last entry chronicled the advent of the 1918 Defiance High School, a building which still graces the south end of our downtown. With great community support and excitement even in time of war, this structure welcomed its first students in 1919.
In accordance with the Smith-Hughes Act passed in Ohio, the new school included technical and manual training and home economics as well as academic classes. (This writer well remembers baking cookies and dismally failing at sewing in the “home ec” rooms in the 1950s.) A newspaper story touting the school bond issue stressed that the “E” shape of the new school was “the best type for large schools as it is best for lighting and circulation.” Further, in this school “Every pupil will be given 20 cubic feet of fresh air every minute.”
This building created optimism in a community weary of war and eager to secure future educational opportunity for its youth. The new high school also appeared at a propitious time. In 1921 the Ohio state legislature passed the Bing Act, mandating school attendance for all children six to 16 years.
All of this activity came at a time when national and state leaders were promoting Progressive Era ideas in education and many other areas. Progressives were largely middle-class reformers seeking to heal social and political ills. They sought to root out corruption and promote good government, hoping their reforms would create an ideal democratic society. Education reforms were top priorities in achieving those aims.
In Toledo, Sam “Golden Rule” Jones and Brand Whitlock created a nationally recognized civic revival. Ohio governor James M. Cox (1913-15, 1917-21) instituted many reforms, including the establishment of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Cox commissioned a survey of public schools in 1913, which he called “a light burning for school progress in Ohio.” And the establishment of Home Rule in 1912 had given local school boards assured power within their districts.
As the war ended, Defiance saw a resurgence of economic boosterism, with many announcements of new homes and factories and an important classroom building at Defiance College. In 1919 the town gained more paved streets, an ice cream factory, and a new auto dealer. Much newspaper attention was given to a large auto show, featuring displays by several local industries and auto dealers. By this time, the population had grown to over 9,000.
Increasing interest in school athletics led to the addition of the football field. By the late 1920s, the school’s facilities were becoming strained, and the town started to plan for a new gymnasium and classroom addition as well as a large community auditorium.
The chamber of commerce, the city council, other civic leaders and groups, and newspaper editorials strongly supported the proposed improvements, to be financed by a $178,000 bond issue in 1927. Student organizations launched a fundraising campaign entitled “You build it and we’ll pay for it.” The bond issue passed by a narrow margin. The additions, designed by the architects of the 1918 school and built by local contractors Baker and Shindler, were dedicated in 1929.
