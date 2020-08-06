This spring and summer, I’ve made a point of wearing some sort of a face covering when out and about, not only to protect my friends, family and co-workers, on the off-chance that I had COVID-19 and was asymptomatic, but more importantly to protect myself.
Being a “certain age” and having a medical issue, I am considered “at risk.” I had been ordering groceries online for a year prior to the pandemic spreading rapidly across the planet and especially now have no desire to spend a half hour strolling through a grocery store.
So while I waited for the store worker to bring my weekly purchases out to my car, boredom and curiosity set in quickly. From April-June, I would occasionally keep a tally of those who did and didn’t wear a mask upon entering the store.
Initially, about 30-35% would don a mask while out shopping. Well, you can do the math. To the rest, it didn’t seem to matter.
On July 23, a statewide mask mandate went into effect for all Ohio citizens — to wear facial coverings in public at all times.
Thankfully, participation is at an all-time high thanks to that mandate and the fact that most stores and places of employment require a mask for entry.
What does your mask say about your personality? I have five handmade masks provided by family and a friend, in addition to what I wore initially — my bandanas. I originally owned bandanas because being a picker, I tend to end up in some nasty, dusty places such as barn lofts where it’s not particularly healthy to be inhaling dust.
One of my masks features the Ohio State logo, while the others are floral. Many men I’ve encountered need to step up their game. Those light blue, mass-produced industrial face coverings have no personality whatsoever. Anyone scrolling through Facebook surely can find someone who makes them locally.
Hundreds of people in northwest Ohio alone have snatched up everything from elastic to scrap pieces of fabric to create personalized face coverings. The cottage industry has boomed across the U.S. Some companies that lost business turned to making masks. And now that schools are expected to be back in session, with youngsters being asked to wear a mask, that industry is likely going to grow even more.
On Facebook, the majority of ads that end up on my feed have to do with masks. Among my favorites are the ones featuring the Dr. Seuss character, the Grinch, that include his image and one of the following phrases: “Ew, people,” “Six Feet, People,” “It’s Too Peopley Outside,” “I Hate People” and “Free Hugs. Just Kidding. Don’t Touch Me.”
Other options include popular sports teams, as well as images of one’s pet imprinted on the fabric, specially made by submitting photos of the animal.
Color options abound, as well as style, adjustability and anti-microbial. If you can’t find them locally, eBay and Etsy are options. With kids heading back to school, Disney is selling age- and size-appropriate cloth masks for kids as well, featuring Star Wars, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Frozen, Marvel and Pixar. The website even offers a measuring guide so parents can get the right size for their children, or themselves.
According to the CDC: “Masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.”
Be responsible, be selfless. The sooner this disease is stopped in its tracks, the sooner life can get back to normal for all of us.
