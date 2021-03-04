Over the last 36 years of working at The Crescent-News, I have seen a lot — good and bad — and enjoyed a massive amount of adventures that the average person wouldn’t necessarily get to experience. And for that, I am grateful.
The reason for that introduction is quite simple. After all these years, I am finally going to hang up the heavy title of reporter/photographer/obituary queen/court reporter/education editor/copy editor/paginator/police reporter, etc.
I’ve reached the point in my career where I fully admit it’s time to retire. Actually I reached that point about four years ago, but I held on a little longer, hoping I’d change my mind. But when it’s time to go, you truly know.
I am ready to release the boulder of responsibility from my shoulders, let the stress drain away and enjoy all of the holidays with my friends and family members. I won’t miss the job, but I will miss my coworkers — they are truly one of a kind.
I can finally have regular hours of sleep — though the worst shift was a few years ago when the alarm blared at 3:30 a.m. so I could be in by 4:15 a.m. During that time, I worked portions of all three shifts. Getting about five hours of sleep a day took its toll.
But over the last three decades, I’ve had some amazingly good times. I’ve “shot” (photographed) presidents, governors, professional football players, etc., and traveled to the peak of the Defiance County landfill — twice.
But more importantly, I’ve interviewed celebrities such as Donna Douglas, who played Ellie May Clampett on “The Beverly Hillbillies,” and spent time chatting on a tour bus with Willie Nelson. I honestly had no choice but to breath/inhale. A photo of me with a C-N reporter and Willie is still displayed on my refrigerator, an image which has made the rounds many times on social media.
I’ve shot concerts featuring everyone from Marie Osmond to Foghat, though my favorite was Tony Bennett. A fellow reporter and I were scheduled for a pre-concert interview. As we were leaving, he called out to us and asked if he could take our picture for his collection. Who could say no to Mr. Bennett?
Other opportunities included a chance to defy gravity in a helicopter and hot air balloons. If you ever get the chance for either — take it. The silence above the city while in a hot air balloon is fascinating.
And then there was the World War II Bomber airplane that came to town. While I loved everything about that once-in-a-lifetime ride, I had to stare out the window and concentrate firmly on the horizon to make sure I was able to maintain the capacity being held in my stomach.
But the assignments that stood out the most for me were the trips to Pasadena, Calif., in 1999, and the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2011.
I will never forget the Pasadena trip, which included a New Year’s Eve celebration with a couple hundred high school bandies (like my former self), dancing with them to all of the moves to “The Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Prince’s tunes, where we partied “like it’s 1999.”
As part of my responsibilities on an Honor Flight bus trip, I was named a chaperone and in charge of three hardy World War II veterans, who, in the long run had more stamina than I did. I only lost them once. They’re faster than they look.
In the coming months, I plan to become a river rat. If you see me in my kayak on any of the local waterways, feel free to join me. We’ll talk.
To sum up my newspaper career, P!nk’s lyrics from 2012 do it best for me.
“I think that life’s too short for this. Want back my ignorance and bliss. I think I’ve had enough of this. Blow me one last kiss.”
