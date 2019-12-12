During the nine-month time period that the Clinton Street bridge was out of commission, I was reminded of something that does not speak well about area residents, or mankind in general.
We are pigs. Apparently there are many people who smoke and almost as many who can’t leave trash in their car until they get home or at work and then throw it away.
Like most of you, I spent too many days stopped at the traffic light on the U.S. 24 off-ramp at Baltimore Road, and along Domersville/East Second as well. While waiting for the green light so I could continue on with my life, I have a tendency to look at my surroundings and was shocked one day while waiting on the off-ramp to Baltimore Road.
Not only was there an abundance of weeds growing out of the cracks between the concrete road and median, but hundreds, if not thousands of cigarette butts — litter that will never decompose on its own.
I realize many cars these days don’t have ashtrays, but I want to stress that Mother Nature is not your ashtray, not your place to toss any kind of trash because you don’t want to deal with it responsibly.
Along Domersville Road, someone else had tossed a garbage bag full of trash that had split open, spilling its contents along the highway. Farther up the road lay the packaging from someone’s fast food meal.
I don’t know whether it’s a specific generation or whether we’ve all become pigs and no longer care about our world.
Growing up in the 60s and 70s, my family spent a lot of time on the road, traveling around the state or heading to our Michigan cottage on weekends. It was drilled into our psyche by my dad that you don’t toss anything out the car window, ever, or he likely would have stopped the car and you would have been marched back to pick it up.
That’s what kids, and just as many adults, need to be taught today. Toss your trash in the appropriate receptacle.
And spending years on the water in Michigan, there were many boat trips where I would take a net and garbage bag, picking up beer and pop cans that so many uncaring people would toss wherever it was convenient — in the lake.
This is a worldwide problem that is only compounding and ultimately killing animals of all sizes.
On Nov. 30, a dead whale was found on a Scottish beach. The 20-ton whale had more than 220 pounds of debris inside its stomach — items discarded by humans. The trash included netting, rope, plastic cups, bags, gloves, packing straps, tubing, etc.
In Boca Raton, Fla., this year, baby turtles began washing up along the shoreline. Each one that died had plastic in their intestinal tracts. The South Florida Sun Sentinel showed a photo of a tiny turtle the size of the palm of your hand — dead. In its stomach were 104 pieces of plastic.
On beaches throughout the world, trash, mostly plastic, washes up in massive quantities. The Center for Biological Diversity shared some shocking statistics about plastic and how it has become a global crisis. “Billions of pounds of plastic can be found in swirling convergences that make up about 40% of the world’s ocean surfaces. At current rates, plastic is expected to outweigh all the fish in the sea by 2050,” noted the center.
Because of man’s careless disposal, seabirds, sea turtles, seals and other marine mammals are dying after ingesting plastic or getting entangled in it. The center also reported that not one square mile of surface ocean anywhere on earth is free of plastic pollution.
Reduce, reuse and recycle — I cannot stress this enough. There is no planet B.
