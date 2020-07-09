One’s thought processes can be complicated, likened to a tangled up wad of old necklaces in a jewelry box that has been pawed through by a pack of sugar-fueled 5-year-olds.
Some days column ideas flow fast and easy, to the point of not being able to write fast enough in order to remember it all and keep up. Other days, ideas pop into the mind as slowly as a bogged-down laptop, figuratively filled with sludge as if one has been watching too many British TV shows and movies online.
Some ideas in search of a full column do not pan out, and end up being too short to accommodate the approximate 625 words required to fill this space.
And this, dear readers, is what happened here — short clips of my thought processes — not in-depth enough to be a column on their own. So buckle up.
Ask any of my coworkers how much I talk to myself. The answer would be “a lot.” Now with the pandemic going on and me working from home for seven weeks, followed by working independently in a basement office, yes, I babble away (and sing). No one minds.
According to the PsychCentral website, I haven’t officially lost my mind. “Talking with yourself not only relieves the loneliness, it may also make you smarter,” noted the site. “It helps you clarify your thoughts, tend to what’s important and firm up any decisions you’re contemplating. There’s just one proviso: You become smarter only if you speak respectfully to yourself.”
Well sure, I wouldn’t disrespect myself. The site offers four types of helpful self-talk: complimentary, motivational, goal-setting and outer dialogue (helpful when making a decision).
Sometimes, I just quietly yell at my computer, politicians (not so quietly) and people being filmed doing stupid things, shared on Twitter — all to improve my mental well-being. It must be expressed.
Another thing that helps with the mental well-being is hitting an occasional garage sale. Not only do I find some goodies that I keep or resell, but I run into a lot of the regular “salers” and “sellers.”
Two weeks ago, I was offered something at a sale in Brunersburg that was not only absolutely priceless, but completely free — an apology that was probably 30+ years in the making.
Though the young man running the sale was a stranger to me, he recognized me immediately, despite the fact that I was wearing a COVID-19 mask. “Do you still live on Northfield,” he asked. No, not for many, many years. In fact, we sold my parent’s house in 2008 after Mom passed away.
He was quick to apologize for something he had probably done hundreds of times — cut through my parents’ yard because it was the fastest, most direct route, walking down North Lane Street from Wilson Street to the former Sterling store along Ralston Avenue. He had recently been telling his son what he had done. He realized as an adult, that would have driven him crazy if a kid did that to him on a regular basis.
By the end of our conversation, he was grinning from ear to ear, proclaiming that by apologizing to me, he “now had a clear conscience.” It was an easy act of forgiveness, even though I was probably the one who actually yelled out the window telling him to go around the next time.
So as I left the sale, en route home, I also was grinning from ear to ear about the encounter. And keeping in true “talking-to-myself” fashion, I told Mom about the apology from the young man who, as a kid, continually cut through her yard just to get his needed candy bar.
Yes, talking to oneself and others who may not be here physically is healthy as well.
