For those of you who know me well, you know I carry my soapbox with me practically everywhere I go. I’m never without an opinion and will happily share it with anyone. So here we go, you’re next in line to hear my thoughts.
I am an avid believer in science. That should really be all I should have to say, but in this case that doesn’t seem to be enough. With the COVID-19 pandemic that has spread like wildfire across our little planet, some people aren’t taking this seriously enough.
With the rollout of the vaccine set to get underway in the U.S. soon, we can’t let our guard down for many months. More than 285,000 people have died from COVID-19 — 285,000 people who won’t get to experience Christmas, weddings, anniversaries, births, get to see their babies take their first steps or hear their first words.
Being the one responsible for obituaries at The Crescent-News, every single obit goes through me and let me tell you, we have had a bumper crop of them in northwest Ohio. I’m grateful to be working in a private office in the basement as my way of social distancing. It’s become a daily thing for me to fight back tears — many days I’m predictably unsuccessful in that effort.
A couple weeks ago, I received two obituaries from a local funeral home in one afternoon that just set me off — two obituaries from Defiance residents, ages 54 and 56 — ages that hit way to close to home personally.
Here is a clip from one: “Maci was well known for her delicious and beautiful cakes, brownies and cookies, and she was president of her cake decorating club in Cleveland. She was a talented seamstress and handmade many masks for friends and family during the pandemic.
“The family has requested that those who wish to express their condolences and support refrain from stopping by the family home at this time and reach out to the family via phone or social distancing, and avoiding social gatherings. Use your head and wash your hands!”
Yes, please. Do exactly what the family has requested, every day. Save a life. It could be yours. It could be your elderly parents or grandparents. So yes, please be smart.
USA Today shared a story in Saturday’s edition about the death and obituary of Dr. Marvin James Farr, 81, Scott City, Kan., who “was born into an America where neighbors were willing to die for their fellow citizens. But he died Tuesday in a very different country — one where ‘many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.’”
The following portion of Farr’s obituary was posted on the website of Price & Sons Funeral Home: “He was preceded in death by more than 260,000 Americans infected with covid-19. He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways. He died with covid-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary. He was not surrounded by friends and family.
“He was born into an America recovering from the Great Depression and about to face World War 2, times of loss and sacrifice difficult for most of us to imagine. Americans would be asked to ration essential supplies and send their children around the world to fight and die in wars of unfathomable destruction. He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”
I urge you to read the full obituary at https://priceandsons.funeraltechweb.com/tribute/details/2456/Marvin-Farr/obituary.html?fbclid=IwAR1NOm7S0KKDkuO5ve2eE9BVWEP2SaqRCehQgCfOdEfcFxObWOOpqVXzQXU.
