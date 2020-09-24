When I was in my 30s, I knew it was time to purchase my own house. My parents’ place was great through my early 20s, and the various apartments/houses that I rented were good for my independence too, but it was time to move on and find a place to call my own.
My mom was overly concerned about how I could possibly pay the mortgage, so I budgeted my money and wrote down all of my expenses for the month. With it all down on paper, I was able to prove to both mom and myself that it could be done. I could handle the monthly payments, which turned out to be only a little more than rent.
And in 1992, I moved in to my cozy house and made it a home for the last 28 years.
But thanks to a notorious lady named Ruth, I was able to get a mortgage.
In my 20s, it became quite clear that I needed a credit card for some purchases. I experienced no problems whatsoever getting the credit card. Thanks, Ruth.
Who is Ruth, you wonder? Is she an aunt, grandmother or friend of the family?
No, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the “Notorious RGB,” was responsible for helping me and all single females in our financial situation.
Thanks to this pint-sized powerful lawyer/Supreme Court justice, I was able to apply for a credit card without having a man signing off on it.
Thanks to Ruth, I was able to apply for a mortgage for my own home without having a man co-sign for it.
We lost that pint-sized super hero on Sept. 18 to cancer at the age of 87. Her death felt like a blow to the gut that night for some of us. Her passing lit the internet on fire that evening, a fire that continues to burn.
A man I follow on Twitter summed it up like this, “We didn’t love RBG because she was a liberal vote. We loved her because her whole life she stood selflessly for things beyond herself, bigger than herself.”
Ruth was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, the second female judge, joining Sandra Day O’Connor. Ruth served her country in that position for 27 years. She left a legacy, not only for women but for all humankind.
But prior to that, Ruth argued civil rights and discrimination cases, as well as cases that guaranteed all citizens equal protection of the laws (14th Amendment). Her guiding philosophy was equal justice, something we are all entitled to receive.
While enrolled at Harvard Law School as a wife and mother of a youngster, Ruth was one of nine women in her class — a class that consisted of 500 men. After earning her degree, she failed to get or keep jobs due to her gender — something that likely influenced her moral compass.
In 1972, Ruth founded the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, fighting against gender discrimination — cases she argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. Her cases forced laws to change nationwide, to the benefit of women and men.
Because of her, women can now also be called to serve on a jury.
These changes happened in our lifetime, thanks to this legal powerhouse of a woman.
For those who want to learn more about this woman and her legacy, I have two suggestions. The first is the 2018 film “On the Basis of Sex,” which can be found streaming on Sling, and “RBG,” a documentary that is available on Hulu.
The Supreme Court justice was a rock star to many who want her legacy and need for equality to live on long after her death.
Of the many things Ruth is quoted as saying, this one sums it up the best at this time in our history.
“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
