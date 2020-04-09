Back in November 2019, something happened halfway around the world that changed the lives of everyone, no matter your country, race, creed, color, religion or politics — changing life as we knew it, creating a “new normal,” for now.
A 55-year-old person from Hubei province in China may have been the first person to have contracted COVID-19, from what scientists now suspect was a bat.
The term “wild fire” can easily be used to describe how quickly this has since spread from country to country.
No one is immune from catching it — though keeping one’s distance and completing a heavy-duty hand washing will surely help. And coughing or sneezing into one’s elbow will always be a great idea, well into the future.
Our new normal includes… cancelling school through at least May 1; parents having to supervise/homeschool their children; teachers having to grade their students’ homework via email; board members trying to decide if and when they can schedule prom and graduation someday, hopefully, in June to offer a little shred of normalcy to their seniors.
The new normal… first responders wondering if the next person they encounter has the virus; EMTs wearing protective gear daily on every run and being concerned about possibly exposing their family members to COVID-19 when they go home.
The new normal… hospital workers working long hours, tending to the medical needs of their patients; nurses stressed over if or when the surge may come; staff wondering if they’ll have enough personal protective gear.
The new normal… newspaper staff having to keep the business office doors locked, handling business via phone; essential reporters working from home, contacting law enforcement by phone completely to avoid unnecessary contact; editors putting out a newspaper with a skeleton crew.
The new normal… laid-off employees wondering if they’ll be rehired when business is back to “normal”; current employees wondering if their full-time hours will be restored; all wondering if they qualify for any kind of unemployment compensation.
The new normal… hoping there will at least be a partial shelf at the store with some toilet paper, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, water bottles, or bagels for that matter.
It’s not all negative. Some good things are coming out of this. Not everyone is hoarding toilet paper. It’s times like these when you find out how good your neighbors really are. Some are offering to share a pack of toilet paper, while others are offering to pick up a few things for you when they run to the grocery store.
Others are just keeping in touch, as we all crave a little social contact now and then.
I’ve missed being with friends during their birthdays, and am about to spend my birthday without the usual crew.
But people are keeping in touch through Facebook. Maintaining the proper social distancing guidelines, some are visiting the elderly, socializing with a door or window separating them. Others are sewing and donating masks for the health care workers. Pastors are finding ways to share their message with parishioners.
Others are meeting in a parking lot, camped out in the hatch of their vehicles (of course, more than 6 feet away from each other) — friends or family members just getting together out of love.
Once this “mess” is all over, I intend to meet with my “besties” at a local Mexican restaurant and have a great celebratory meal. I just may spring for a pitcher of margaritas. I miss you, one and all.
