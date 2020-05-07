Well into the seventh week of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order issued in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most people have managed to cope on their own, getting their share of food and supplies from area stores.
But it didn’t take long to realize that with the hair salons and barbershops closed indefinitely, things were about to get a little “hairy” for all of us — very quickly.
In no time, hair color products and trimming supplies began flying off the store shelves as rapidly as toilet paper, Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer.
Since I already color my own hair, I decided it was in my best interest to start stocking up on my hair color as soon as possible. While the cost on eBay of these supplies has risen only slightly, it’s still worth it for me to stockpile five boxes or so.
Since I have been working at home, it was an easy decision to extend my color schedule out from four weeks to six — it’s not like I’m out and about in the public that much at this time. And if you can look at me and think that it’s time to color my hair, you’re obviously not practicing an acceptable social distancing space. Back it up.
The real concerning issue arose a couple weeks ago when I realized it might be time for a small trim — just a half inch off all around. How difficult could that be?
Well... Initially I was able to trim the top, the sides and the overall length at the neck. But I decided the back could prove to be quite an issue. Since I can’t see what’s back there, how can I cut it? How can I get that area cut, just how?
My biggest fear is ending up with a mullet — business in the front, party in the back.
So I set up the “rear-view” mirror, wet down my hair and decided to part the back down the middle, attacking the left side, then tackling the right side.
I did it, I did it! There was no screaming, no gnashing of teeth, just an occasional “oops.”
I survived. I’ve had worse haircuts. My mind immediately wandered back to when I was a kid, with either mom or my aunt Dorthy taking their turns at trimming my curls.
Others have taken to eBay to purchase trimmers, which work well for people with short hair, like my brother, whose hair is typically less than a half-inch long (with the exception of a large bald spot). How hard could that be?
Others have sought out the Flowbee hair-cutting system, an item originally sold in 1988. For those unfamiliar with the system, the Flowbee is the equivalent of an electrically-powered vacuum cleaner attachment made for cutting hair. That would certainly come in handy until the salons and shops reopen, but purchasing one online could be a bit cost-prohibitive for many.
A recent top-dollar sale on eBay of a Flowbee system was $466. I wish a had a crate full of them to sell, holding one back for myself, of course.
Hundreds of news articles and videos have popped up online, all with the goal of assisting others in managing their massive manes, from cutting to coloring instructions. Others have aired videos showing off their successes. Some have shown their failures, including Pink, who apparently had a bit too much to drink one day during quarantine. Never combine alcohol with scissors or a trimmer — never.
Beauticians and barbers, you are missed. Don’t forget that. We will all be back eventually. We’ve proven to ourselves that you can do a better job managing our tresses. Just give us a little time as we persevere through the uncharted waters of this pandemic. We hope to see you soon.
