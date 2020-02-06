I can be found all too often on Facebook and Twitter during the course of any day. I find smiles on Facebook, though a lot of stress from Twitter. But one perusal of a Twitter story put me in shock for over a week.
An online story by CNBC caught my attention and nearly threw me into a panic, titled “Even a $1 million retirement nest egg isn’t enough any more.” How can that be? Even after working since I was 15, I still wonder if I’ve even earned that much over many decades.
So if that’s the case, surely I won’t need a $1 million to get me through the last 25 years or so of life, even factoring in inflation, the high price of gas and skyrocketing health care/insurance costs. Or will I?
I’m hoping my investments, Social Security and any potential lottery winnings carry me through the end of life. I don’t want to be the person who has to say, “I have to wait until I get my Social Security check next month.” Yes, I have heard that more than once from friends.
For most people, pensions are non-existent, something my parents always relied upon. These days, workers are left to rely 100% on themselves to fund life in all of its costly factors through the end.
The CNBC story shared that GoBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine just how long a $1 million nest egg would really last. The site compared average expenses for people age 65 and older, including groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health care, all of which seem to increase on a yearly basis. But one needs to keep in mind that $1 million will go a lot longer for those living in Ohio, rather than California, where the average cost of gas is $4.13 a gallon.
One suggestion the story offered was to “take a hard look at your expenses and differentiate between what’s necessary and what’s discretionary. Then identify expenditures that can be cut back.”
Honey, considering I’m already a one-income household and work at a newspaper, a career that no one ever opted to go into to get rich, I’ve been taking “a hard look” at my expenses for dozens of years and differentiating “between what’s necessary and what’s discretionary.” Cut backs? There are no “frills” in my purchases.
Since the GoBankingRates website breaks it down for retirees in each state, let me save you the extra Googling. In Ohio, $1 million will last 21 years, 11 months, 6 days. The annual cost of housing will be $11,692, but I’m not sure if that refers to one’s mortgage or a nursing home. The annual cost of transportation will be $7,225 (does that include a car payment?), while the annual cost of health care will be $6,539.
Add to that, $3,855 annually for groceries, while utilities could cost approximately $3,644 a year.
Retirement won’t be happening for several more years, but it looks like my side business of being a picker will continue long after I leave the actual workforce. So keep saving boxes and bubble wrap for me.
My local finance guy assures me that I should be okay — should be? Maybe that’s just what I thought he said. It’s hard to remember. I was a little emotional at our last meeting.
Either way, if I’m a little old lady who has officially run out of savings, I will be knocking on the door of said finance guy. Step aside young man, I’m moving in to your mother-in-law suite (hope you have one).
All I ask for is a lawn chair in the backyard, preferably in a shaded location, as well as an internet connection and your Netflix password. I don’t eat much. I’ll be quiet. You won’t even know I’m here.
