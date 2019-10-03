Last month, Four County Career Center students Aubrey Pierce, Defiance, and Carley Horst, Archbold, joined many of their fellow classmates at the Archbold school in registering to vote in the November general election. Students who will be 18 years and older by the November election were able to register.
Speaking to the young adults during Constitution Day were Melanie Gilders and Liz Stuart of the Fulton County Board of Elections and Mary Detmer of the Henry County Board of Elections. Students learned about the voting process and got the opportunity to try out an actual voting machine. Government instructors at the career center coordinated the day.
Also taking action was the Defiance County Board of Elections, which sent a representative to Defiance College in September to register new voters and explain the options college students have available to them.
“Here at Defiance High School we have been making daily announcements for some time now offering assistance in registering to vote for the upcoming election,” said Hans Zipfel, DHS teacher. “We have informed our potential voters, both students and/or staff, that they may register online via the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, the Defiance County Board of Elections’ website, by visiting their county’s board of elections office in person, by mail upon hard copy, or by having us personally deliver their registration form to the board for them.
“The importance of registering to vote and then following through by casting a ballot on Election Day cannot be overstated enough in a thriving representative democracy,” added Zipfel. “Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green Party member etc. alike, it matters not; any good American doesn’t want to have any eligible citizen disenfranchised. This is the way the consensus is measured and made manifest in policy. Voting is the very foundation in which our governmental system is built. It is the primordial principle of the American Creed.”
Congratulations goes out, not only to the government instructors, but the students as well.
Your vote matters.
The act of voting is more than just electing someone to represent you, it’s taking action on your future, from the local level to the national level — from providing clean, safe drinking water and paved roadways to health care options, civil rights, free speech, etc.
Don’t be complacent and expect everyone else to do the heavy lifting. The act of voting is not only everyone’s right, but everyone’s duty and responsibility to their city, state and country.
If you don’t like what’s going on in politics, vote not only in the general election in November, but every election. On the other side of the coin, if you embrace what is going on in politics in your neck of the woods, by all means, vote to continue the course of action.
I don’t believe I’ve missed more than a couple elections, likely when I was in college and more concerned about classes, tests and what my friends and I were going to do that weekend (not necessarily in that particular order).
Whether you’re away at college or currently residing in an assisted living home, you can update your address at voteohio.gov.
Your vote matters.
If you plan to vote in the Nov. 5 election, as an Ohio resident, the voter registration deadline is Mon, Oct. 7 — just a few days away. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Saturday, Nov. 2, with Nov. 5 as the deadline to return the completed absentee ballot in person.
Sometimes thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Register to vote. Your vote matters. Your vote could even change the world.
