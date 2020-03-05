Having spent more than 30+ years as a reporter with The Crescent-News, I have done certain things hundreds, possibly thousands, of times. On the other hand, there are days when I shake my head in wonder at things that I, and even my co-workers, have been able to experience that we are pretty sure are “firsts” for those at the office.
I was reminded of this while viewing really old posts on my personal Facebook page. On Feb. 15, 2012, I’m 100% sure that I’m the only C-N reporter ever to have been shot by a local police officer. I had forgotten all about it until I saw the picture of my “bullet,” which I got to bring home as a souvenir.
Eight years ago, the school at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance was set to be torn down. But before that happened, members of the Defiance Police Department were fortunate enough to use the facility for a day of school active shooter training. I was invited to tag along to take pictures of the training and apparently followed just a little too closely.
While following two officers up to the second floor, a “bad guy” came around the corner and fired a shot at the two policemen. His aim was off... way off. As I was halfway up the staircase, I took the shot to the throat, causing my finger to involuntary trigger the shutter on my camera, getting a photo of all three officers to commemorate the incident.
Luckily the “bullet” was rubber, about the size of a small marble. And yes, it really hurt.
I’m pretty sure I’m the only C-N reporter ever to ride in a (B-52?) World War II bomber airplane, a helicopter and hot air balloon, as well as travel to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight, accompany the DHS Marching Band to California for the Rose Bowl and interview and photograph Willie Nelson at the Fulton County Fair in Wauseon (along with fellow reporter, Michelle Raike). Fun times, great memories.
Tim McDonough is the first C-N reporter to cover a NASCAR driver, and two Major League Baseball pitchers from Defiance, in one week, in three different cities.
“On a June afternoon in 2010 at Brooklyn, Mich., I covered the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway that featured local driver, Sam Hornish Jr.,” said McDonough. “Chuck Martinez-Brandon and I were there Saturday for qualifying, and Sunday for the race.
“That Wednesday, Chuck and I took off for Cleveland to cover Jon Niese, a 2005 Defiance graduate and a left-handed starting pitcher for the New York Mets, pitch against the Indians,” he added.
“After spending the night in Cleveland, that next morning, Chuck and I left early for Cincinnati to watch 2003 DHS graduate Chad Billingsley pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, Billingsley went on the Disabled List that morning, and he didn’t pitch. Chuck and I had a fun interview with him before the game,” he added.
And reporter Harriet Keith visited a Paulding County couple to do a story on their exotic animals. “The definition of ‘an exotic pet’ is said to be an animal relatively unusual to keep or is generally thought of as a wild species, rather than as a pet,” said Keith.
“The animals I remember most all these years later fit the definition,” she stated. “How often does one get close to a mountain lion? Or safely witness a bear walking on its hind legs in close proximity?
“Well, the most memorable though, has to be the lion,” she added. “He walked toward the fence — and then suddenly turned around and marked the territory as male cats do. I escaped the spray but my reporter’s notebook did not.”
