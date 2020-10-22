Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to bring awareness to a disease that kills thousands of women (and men) each year, is being observed in the U.S. through October. Early detection is key in helping adequately fight the disease. One such way to help diagnose it is a 3-D mammogram.
The American Cancer Society recommends that women who are at average risk for breast cancer should get their first yearly mammogram starting at age 45, then every other year starting at age 55.
I believe I had my first screening when I hit 40, due to the fact that two aunts and a cousin on my mom’s side of the family were affected by breast cancer. I now get my mammogram every two years, with last year being the most recent. I remember going to Bud’s Restaurant afterward for a huge cinnamon roll to reward myself for cinching up my big girl panties and getting it done.
I take cancer very seriously, since it doesn’t care who you are, where you live, where you work or how much money you make. It’s an equal-opportunity offender.
About 25 years ago, I found a lump in my breast and had it checked out by way of an exam, a mammogram and an ultrasound. I was told that it wasn’t cancer. Then why did it hurt? I ignored the results and made an appointment to have it removed anyhow. As it turns out, it was benign, thankfully. But I remember being awake for the procedure, all the while still questioning... what if.
Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio estimates that in 2020, there will be 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer in this country alone, resulting in approximately 42,170 breast cancer deaths in women and 520 breast cancer deaths in men.
Dr. Richanne Mankey, president of Defiance College, now calls herself a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with early-stage 1-A breast cancer in 2019 following an annual 3-D mammogram at St. Rita’s Women’s Clinic. A tumor, not detectable by human touch, was discovered. Then came a second mammogram, an ultrasound, and finally the biopsy. During surgery on Aug. 5, 2019, the tumor and the sentinel lymph node were removed.
“I started radiation treatment on Aug. 9,” said Mankey, “and it was completed on the following Thursday. I was back in the office on Aug. 19. Of course, the temporary catheter was replaced with a treatment catheter which stayed in for the week of treatment. At the end of the internal radiation therapy — which is not at all painful — the patient gets to ring a bell. As I was in my final radiation treatment, I heard a bell ring and smiled. Then it was my turn. It wasn’t particularly celebratory — it was cathartic!”
Since her cancer was estrogen fed, Mankey is required to take estrogen suppression medication for five years post-surgery and radiation.
“My surgeon estimated it had been there for eight years,” she stated. “He explained that cancer cells are small and it takes time for them to create a mass that can be detected. My rate of growth was normal. The growth rate of cancer is another reason to have an annual mammogram — things can change from one year to the next — and it isn’t until diagnosis that the rate of growth is known.
“I prepared for the worst and hoped for the best,” she added. “I also knew that my spiritual beliefs, my practice of meditation, and my practice of walking through adversity one step at a time would serve me well in this situation. At least I hoped they would. Why not me?”
