Truck drivers who travel U.S. 127 were not happy during a four-day period last week and I can’t say that I blame them.
From Thursday through Sunday, the famous U.S. 127 yard sale was held — billed as the “World’s Largest Yard Sale.” For those who had the time, the money, the energy and hopefully a mobile home, the sale route covered a mere 690 miles. I’m sure there a few hardcore shoppers over the years who have traversed the entire route, which runs from Addison, Mich., to Gadsden, Ala.
While contributing to my share of shopping experiences for two days, I heard numerous semi drivers tooting their horns as other motorists/shoppers slowed down for a quick drive-by glance to confirm whether they really needed to stop or could bypass yet another yard sale featuring kids’ clothes and large plastic yard toys.
Shoppers: Please be aware of your surroundings. If you intend to slow down for a “drive-by,” have the courtesy to glance in your rearview mirror to see who’s riding your bumper.
Along the way, there have to be tens of thousands of vendors every year — and probably a million+ shoppers throughout the route, which cuts through six states: Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. Special food vendors are set up along the way each year, and campgrounds near the route are available for the shoppers, giving them a night of rest as they recharge for another long day of seeking out those exceptional deals.
While a portion of the route goes through actual cities and small towns, much of the way includes scenic drives allowing motorists to appreciate the beautiful countryside. While traversing Paulding County en route to Van Wert County, I continue to be amazed at the number of wind turbines that dot the spacious countryside. What a sight...
The other “sight” was seeing a camper pulling a trailer that was overflowing with furniture, bikes, antiques, etc., giving me flashbacks to images of the “The Beverly Hillbillies,” when the Jed Clampett clan moved from the hills to California.
Defiance County, the village of Sherwood in particular, left a lot to be desired. Though there were plenty of very good sales in the Sherwood area, I was shocked to learn that the entire Little Reservation Station Park was empty — not a single table, tent or trailer in sight. I can only guess that village officials opted not to rent out spaces this year. That, unfortunately, had a very negative effect on the area concerning the number of shoppers who passed through, staying long enough to spend a little extra cash at diners and gas stations.
Last year, traffic in Sherwood was practically bumper to bumper. In addition, there were probably twice as many sales in the village. This year... not so much.
The way I see things is that there are basically three types of people involved in the sales: those looking to make some quick cash, those looking to buy things for themselves or their families (particularly kids’ clothes) and those looking to buy items to flip and make money. You can probably guess which category fits me.
And yes, I came home with two carloads during the U.S. 127 yard sale. I would have attempted a third day, but frankly, I really needed a rest, physically and mentally. One can only shop so much, ya’ know?
For those marking their calendars for 2020, next year’s sale is set for Aug. 6-9. The festivities initially began in 1987 when a man organized a sale in Jamestown, Tenn.
For those who can’t wait another year, there is the U.S. 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale in Michigan — which runs this Friday through Sunday. You’re welcome.
