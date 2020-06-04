A surprise care package drop-off during the pandemic this spring led to me being lured back in time — to 1963.
My pastor heard me commenting, not only about a shortage of toilet paper at the stores, but fig bars. For two weeks in a row, my grocery store had no fig bar packages. As he dropped off a large box he found at Costco, he also handed me a 1963 Crescent-News found lining an old chest of drawers, noting that it kind of smelled a little bit.
After placing the newspaper in the garage for a couple weeks to air out, I opted to go through it and come up with a snapshot of Aug. 14, 1963 — sort of a “day-in-the-life” view of another era.
On page 1 was a picture of Terry Hamrick and Patty Franks having a snowball fight in downtown Stryker. I did a quick glance at the date again, sure enough, it was Aug. 14. But upon further reading, I discovered the “snow” was from the defrosting of a meat cooler at a nearby grocery store.
In Napoleon, a 1955 Chevy station wagon, owned by Dr. Richard Gilson was recovered in an alley in the city. “Both sides of the car were damaged as if it had been ditched or sideswiped,” the police reported. In addition, Defiance County Sheriff’s Deputy Don Kehnast reported a theft of a transmission from a new 1963 Chevy on the Pepple Motor lot in Hicksville. Fingerprints were located on the vehicle.
On that Wednesday, downtown Defiance businesses were preparing for the Fort Defiance Circus Days and sidewalk sales the following day — featuring an elephant safari train ride. Grocery stores were set to attract customers, luring them in with specials of a dozen donut “stix” for 29 cents, liver pudding for 39 cents, a 10-roll pack of toilet paper for 69 cents and a 400-count box of tissues for 15 cents.
And who wouldn’t want to stock up on clothes for back to school. Sherman’s had a sale of cotton school pants for $1.94, jackets for $3.88 and two pair of dress socks for 97 cents.
For those needing a refreshment while taking a break from shopping downtown, Kuntz Drugs was serving up a sarsaparilla soda for 10 cents.
In addition, back in the days before HIPAA privacy law, newspapers would run admissions and discharges at area hospitals. Without the use of social media in the 1960s, this was how community members knew when to send a get-well card.
Earning recognition for an upcoming nursing school graduation were 1960 Payne High School graduates Carole Wood and Carol Goble from Riverside White Cross School of Nursing, Columbus.
A wedding shower was hosted for Sally Tustison, who was soon to be wed to Leonard Myers, while Ruth Ann Baker’s engagement to Gerald Nye, Ney, was announced.
Wilo Baringer, a C-N society reporter, shared that James Sweet, son of F.W. Sweet, Defiance, was one of 235 cadets advancing into the second year of training toward an Air Force commission at Miami University, Oxford.
Meanwhile, the annual Etchen family reunion was held at the Hicksville roadside park, and 116 attended the third annual Hanenkratt family reunion at Independence State Park.
The Gad About Club also met at the home of Mrs. Nelson Myers, Defiance. Card club winners were Mrs. Jack Wiseman, Mrs. Ben Horzelski, Mrs. LaVon Smith and Mrs. Richard Derringer (my aunt).
In addition, the Twin Rivers Garden Club donated $3 to the Johnny Appleseed Highway Fund during its meeting of 12 members.
This was news in the day, showing the importance of the local newspaper — a source that still has its role in today’s community fabric.
