“Have a holly, jolly Christmas. It’s the best time of the year.” While the holiday season is filled with twinkling lights, snowflakes on trees and tasty hot chocolate, it can be an exhausting time for those who are experiencing mental health issues.
The holidays bring on extra expectations, emotions and commitments which can be overwhelming to many individuals. It can also trigger a sense of loneliness — especially those who have recently lost a loved one or can’t visit with a loved one due to time, health or financial reasons.
While many folks would opt to skip the holidays all together if they could, they come around each year at the same time, bringing feelings of anxiety and stress. Sometimes, it’s just too overwhelming to think about those tangled lights up in your attic. There are little things you can do to liven up your mood and rekindle that holiday cheer.
Remember, you are allowed to feel your emotions — even during the holidays. Just because you’re having a great time with your loved ones doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to be sad that someone you’ve lost isn’t there to celebrate with you.
I find it easiest to lean into my feelings — when I’m missing someone, I will look at pictures of them and recollect old memories. I acknowledge my feelings, sit with them for a little while, and then decide where to go from there.
For me, doing kind things for others is the way to heal my heart, so that’s always on the top of my to-do list for the holidays. I always consider the fact that if I’m having these feelings around the holidays, I know there are others out there who are as well.
I always check on my friends and neighbors, even the ones who say they’re doing okay. There are lots of people out there who don’t have family at all — due to a death, falling-out or whatever the case may be. If you find out someone is feeling sad or lonely, there are lots of small things you can do to spread a little cheer.
While helping others may seem daunting with so much on your own plate, it doesn’t have to be extravagant. There are some simple ways to kick start the holiday spirit for yourself and those around you.
I always start by decorating — there’s no rule about when the tree and lights have to go up, so do it whenever you want to. Remember, turkey tastes the same with the tree up.
If you don’t have a fireplace to hang the stockings, you can put them up by the TV and play a crackling yule log on YouTube. My loved ones and I skip the store-bought cards and bring out the scissors and glue, making your own cards can add a nice personal touch and can be a fun activity with the kids.
Throw on some Christmas tunes in the background and let your artistic side take over. If you have extras from Christmas dinner, you could bring leftovers to an elderly or underprivileged person.
They may or may not have much, but showing the holiday spirit of giving always improves my mood and may bring others some joy too.
One of my absolute favorite things to do is buy coffee for the car behind me, I love watching their face light up and more times than not they will continue the chain of kindness.
Remember that the holiday season isn’t about new stuff, it’s about spreading joy and cheer, being kind to others and helping your neighbor. You never know, you might just start a new tradition with your loved ones.
One of my favorite quotes for the season (from Charles M. Schulz) is “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.