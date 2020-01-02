Merry New Year!!!
It’s now 2020 and my feet are firmly planted in the new year.
But my pop-culture references and anecdotes that I love to tell are lost somewhere in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
It was something that I vowed would never happen.
As I walked around with my varsity jacket on, knowing that I knew way more that my parents and that I would never be them, I vowed that I would always be on the cutting edge.
Yep, that Chuck Martinez, circa 1987, had way better hair, better eye sight and had the world by the tail on a downhill slope. That dude had it all figured out.
But then yesterday it hit me.
A string of events in the waning hours of 2019 that made me remember that vow.
The first was a meme from a classmate on Facebook explaining how those of us born in the early 1970s had lived through six decades, two centuries, two millennia and we aren’t even 50 years old, yet.
At first I laughed. And then, the eye opener.
As I sat on the couch, waiting for 2019 to be in the rear view, I did what I’d done so many times before during the course of those six decades and two millennia, I turned on the TV to watch the ball drop.
But before the ball drops there’s always entertainment. Cool, I was ready.
Musical groups, entertainers, people who are famous for being famous, bring it on.
And good ‘ol Ryan Seacrest didn’t disappoint. There were plenty of acts on tap that were right in my 1980s and 90s wheelhouse.
Green Day, Sheryl Crow, Salt-N-Pepa, Alanis Morrissette and Paula Abdul.
But over the course of the next couple hours I found those acts were few and far between.
In between enjoying acts I’ve actually heard of, I found myself sitting there and wondering:
• What is a Dua Lipa?
• Is Megan Thee Stallion a typo, a band name or a circus act?
• Am I not in on the joke or is this Blanco Brown serious?
• BTS, at least I’ve heard of them thanks to my youngest daughter. Wait ... are they singing or lip-syncing, is that English?
Then it hit me, like a slap in the face from Homie the Clown.
These acts are the big thing.
They’re what today’s youth are searching for on YouTube, streaming on Pandora and following on Instagram.
Wait when did this happen?
When did what’s happening in pop culture become unfamiliar territory?
Then, in my mind, I saw the look from my oldest daughter. You know the one, it combines embarrassment, anger, and why are you so stupid all into one quick glance/frown/sneer combination.
It’s one we all know well, not just because we’ve been on the receiving end from our children. But because we handed it out like cinnamon-flavored toothpicks to adults when we were kids.
Oh no, that could only mean one thing. That cool cat in the stone washed jeans and Adidas was wrong. I had let pop culture leave me behind like a Delorean screaming across the parking lot at 88 mph.
I had turned into that “old” guy that just doesn’t get it.
But as I sat there realizing I was that guy, the one I had vowed I would never become, I had an epiphany.
I didn’t care.
If I don’t know what’s trending, it’s not going to ruin my day. If I’m not familiar with the discography of Lizzo, so be it.
So at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the year 2020, I found my resolution.
I resolved to be alright with being that nearly 50-year-old that still likes to crank up the hair metal and tell tales with little relevance to anyone who doesn’t remember having to stash cash somewhere in case the world would end when 1999 did.
And I’m alright with that.
