In the last couple of weeks our world has changed.
Most of us have gone from cruising through our daily lives that were riddled with the certainty of what was to come to waking up to a routine that has us wondering where we’ll end up as we continue this trek into unchartered territory.
Personally, my days have gone from enjoying a packed Crescent-News office filled with news hounds scurrying to gather the latest information and helping dozens of young athletes to get bigger, faster and stronger, to days marred with making sure I can hold my breath for 10 seconds without coughing and realizing how many times a day I touch my face.
But even in the days of stay-at-home orders and social distancing it’s been great to see how residents of northwest Ohio have come together like never before.
Our children are encountering something earth shattering with the closing of schools until at least May 1.
And no matter how much our kids complain about school, I think we’re seeing that they are really lost without the structure that a school day can supply.
But through it all, parents and educators have done their best to make sure our students are still getting an educational experience … and for that I (as we all should) applaud you.
I’ve always talked to student-athletes about life lessons.
Most of those talks are light-hearted anecdotes with a lesson in there somewhere, but the coronavirus has brought a serious tone to one of my favorite coaching points.
But thank you too “Rona,” for giving our kids a great lesson in life.
If our kids, and maybe some of us adults who have forgotten, have learned nothing else it’s that nothing is certain, you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow, so you’d better take full advantage of today.
And if our children have learned any by watching how we’ve reacted to life during this pandemic, I hope that it’s no matter the situation, make the most of it.
Look no further than our high school seniors.
They’ve missed out on most of their last chance to partake in high school sports and be in the community spotlight.
But parents around northwest Ohio are still giving them their time to shine by decorating front doors for all to see.
The other big event for high school seniors is graduation and our school administrators around the area are doing all they can so the seniors can cross the stage and receive a diploma.
Administrators have been losing sleep and are going above, and beyond reschedule graduation dates with some “make-up” dates scheduled as late as July.
For our younger students, there have been video conference classrooms, YouTube videos, photos of students and their accomplishments being posted online and website shout outs all to let our children know their teachers still care about them and their education.
Communities haven’t been left out.
There have been bear hunts, stain-glass window creations and even a Santa sighting in springtime all to help lift the spirits of our children and those adults that have chosen a self imposed exile to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19.
Now it hasn’t all been positive.
Like most places across the nation, there has been hoarding of groceries and personal-care products leaving the shelves empty for those who may truly need them.
And those looking to take advantage of our fear of the unknown is also on the increase. Phone scams and mailing looking to get a hold of your personal information, money and the soon-to-be released stimulus check are becoming commonplace.
It’s a whole new world that we’re living in.
But it’s one where residents of northwest Ohio continue to come together while being so far apart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.