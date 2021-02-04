Just a few short months ago, Sunday, Feb. 7, seemed like a day that would be like any other Sunday during a long, cold winter.
COVID-19 had all but shut down the world, and with it the world of sports.
Sports have long been this country’s way to forget about the hardships of everyday life. A way for us to bond together over common colors or the dislike of others.
So when the ‘Rona shut down the country, and there were no sports to alleviate our day-to-day burdens, life seemed gray.
But Sunday will again be Super.
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, it won’t mean that we’ve won against the coronavirus, but it will show that we can overcome adversity as a country.
But even if you’re not a sports fanatic or a football enthusiast, this year’s game is a must-see event. It will be an opportunity to see something that the world may never see again.
In today’s age of social media, where everyone has a camera and/or video capabilities at their finger tips, there are phrases that get worn out and over used.
One such term is the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all time).
Most folks that throw that term around only have a few years of life experience and have no idea of all of the wonderful things the world held before TikTok became a thing.
But on Sunday, when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady steps under center, it will literally (yet another cringe-worthy, overused millennial phrase) be an opportunity to watch the greatest of all time.
Brady will be playing on professional football’s biggest stage for a record 10th time and looking for an unprecedented seventh victory.
For years, fans, talking heads and prognosticators referred to “The Patriot Way.”
If you don’t know, Brady spent his first two decades in the NFL with one team, the New England Patriots.
There, along with head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots put together a dynasty like no other creating the term “The Patriot Way.”
But this year, Brady cut bait and took his services to Tampa Bay.
Once in Florida, Brady took a floundering franchise in the Buccaneers and turned them into what may be the NFL’s next Super Bowl champion.
Which makes me wonder if it was really the “Patriot Way” or if it’s really the “Brady Way.”
During his time in New England, Brady played for several offensive coordinators, threw touchdown passes to more than 77 different people while having nearly 130 different receivers catch one of his passes.
He had dozens of different linemen and handfuls of various backfield mates.
But through the years, the one constant in New England’s winning ways was No. 12. And now that he’s gone, Belichick and the Patriots will be watching the big game at home while their 199th overall, sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft will be playing for another ring.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to bang the drum for my Cowboys like Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman when the conversation of the best QBs of all time is being had.
And Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Namath, Johnny Unitas and dozens of others should also have their names included, all with legitimate claims. They’re all among the greatest of all times.
But if their could be only one, he’ll be the one calling the plays while wearing pewter pants on Sunday.
And who else besides The GOAT would we want to help us take our minds off all of the troubles in the world, even if it’s only for a few hours.
